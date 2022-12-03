Patch 4.5.2 + Propnight Game and DLC Key Giveaway

Patch 4.5.2 is now live!

Key changes

• Interface - Added support for monitors of 21:9 aspect ratio

• Interface - Added ability to view locked Killers and their Classes and all Survivors in customization

• Killers - Akasha - Teleport range increased

• Killers - Banshees - Dash can now be performed in any direction 2 times

Fixes

• Multiplayer - Fixed that when the Killer leaves the game, the Survivors lose -30 RP

• Multiplayer - Fixed that MVP exp points were incorrectly awarded

• Main Menu - Fixed that the sound and animation sometimes break when opening the Propbox

• Main Menu - Fixed that the Banners and Characters lines are highlighted in Customization when there is no new content

• Main Menu - Fixed that the character open window sometimes doesn’t close

• Props - Fixed that Props sometimes become transparent

• Survivors - Aisha - Added a notification sound for Survivors when Killer hits Aisha's Clone

• Survivors - Isaac - Fixed that Isaac was able to place Wooden Barricades on a Survivor sitting on a Hypnochair

• Survivors - Isaac - Fixed that Wooden Barricades break the ragdoll

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Survivors were picked up twice from the Hypnochair

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes it is possible to see another player's banner after completing a game

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes the Survivor's body stays on the Hypnochair or the Killer’s shoulder despite being freed

• Survivors - Fixed that when two Survivors rescue another Survivor together from the Hypnochair, one of the Survivors could break the camera and lose controls

• Achievements - Fixed that some achievements are not working properly

• Maps - Fixed that Maddy's Katana Blink doesn’t work on the bus in Camp

• Maps - Fixed that it is possible to get stuck on the Circus map

• Maps - Fixed that it is possible to leave the Farm map using Scarecrow Prop

• Killers - Akasha - Fixed that Akasha is not able to teleport through the door

• Killers - Granny - Fixed that sometimes the green effect animation of the “Poisoned Knife” and the poisoning effect did not work

• Killers - Possum - Fixed that the “Prevent the Survivor being rescued from Hypnochair” challenge sometimes doesn’t count if Sticky Bomb is used

• Killers - Fixed that sometimes Killer gets thrown off the map when trying to pick up a Survivor

• Killers - Fixed that when resetting the Settings, the Survivors could be picked up by LMB

• UI - General fixes

Propnight Game and DLC Key Giveaway!

Participate in a tomorrow’s Closed Discord Beta Test of Fntastic’s brand new revolutionary remote work application Continent and have a chance to win one of 50 Propnight game and 50 Supporter Pack DLC keys! For more information join here: https://discord.gg/yVTDz3ez.