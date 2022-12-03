Hotfix 50.0450

New Features
Increase the storage space in Tree’s Home chests
Added another chest outside Tree’s Home
Bug Fixes
Fixed Jubilee Jam achievement not unlocking in very rare situations
Fixed Bedroll not working
Fixed Toucan spawning in the ground in rare cases
Fixed a Jungle Mountain Villagetop transition glitch
Fixed a few creatures (including Blortz) no dropping cooked meat when killed with fire
