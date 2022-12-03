Hotfix 50.0450

Share · View all patches · Build 10069700 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 02:26:03 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Increase the storage space in Tree’s Home chests

Added another chest outside Tree’s Home

Bug Fixes

Fixed Jubilee Jam achievement not unlocking in very rare situations

Fixed Bedroll not working

Fixed Toucan spawning in the ground in rare cases

Fixed a Jungle Mountain Villagetop transition glitch

Fixed a few creatures (including Blortz) no dropping cooked meat when killed with fire

