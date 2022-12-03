 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 3 December 2022

Hotfix 50.0450

Hotfix 50.0450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

Increase the storage space in Tree’s Home chests
Added another chest outside Tree’s Home

Bug Fixes

Fixed Jubilee Jam achievement not unlocking in very rare situations
Fixed Bedroll not working
Fixed Toucan spawning in the ground in rare cases
Fixed a Jungle Mountain Villagetop transition glitch
Fixed a few creatures (including Blortz) no dropping cooked meat when killed with fire

