The Mortuary Assistant update for 3 December 2022

Version 1.0.68 Update

Build 10069376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:
  • Added a numeric value for look sensitivity to better tell what it's set to
  • Changed the look sensitivity slider to be more granular
  • Optimization work in the main game (more to come in the tutorial)
Bug Fixes:
  • Santa was being very naughty and destroying performance. This has be.en fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where inverted X and Y axis options were not working

