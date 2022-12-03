Version 1.0.68 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Added a numeric value for look sensitivity to better tell what it's set to

Changed the look sensitivity slider to be more granular

Optimization work in the main game (more to come in the tutorial)

Bug Fixes:

Santa was being very naughty and destroying performance. This has be.en fixed.

Fixed an issue where inverted X and Y axis options were not working

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.