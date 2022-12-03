Update to Version 0.8.120222

This Friday I am releasing the full first campaign which is now 25 missions in total. This campaign spans the bubble of human habited space and should help familiarize additional mechanics and characters. This might seem a bit much, but it's important for what comes after.

The WARMAP in this new setup will have more of a smoothed out introduction into normal play with the WARMAP being more of a sandbox you can play with in some senses.

Nerfed turn rates on all NPC fighters.

All NPCs, enemies and allies alike have had their turn rates nerfed slightly to make all engagements easier.

Touched up all smoke and explosion VFX.

All VFX have been touched up. More touch ups and additions in the works.

Fixed a few bugs on the WARMAP that caused some levels to not load properly.

A few nodes on the WARMAP did not load appropriately. This should now be fixed.

Added new Great Tower Assault and Fleet Battle scenarios.

Great Tower Assault and Fleet Battles have been added to the WARMAP. Great Tower Assaults are to Independent Nodes, what Brigade Carrier Assaults are to Confederate Nodes. Fleet Battles are basically the same, but for space only nodes.

Great Tower Towns

In the Frontiers Reach Universe, Great Towers are basically old school central defense posts. These have been added as a town to each map and are used in the new Great Tower Assault scenario.

Added instant action

Instant action which will randomly pick 1 of 3 fighters and then randomly pick 1 of 5 maps to play the Instant Action scenario in. This scenario is pretty fluid but does have hidden objectives to be complete if the player so chooses.

NPCs now have flare countermeasures

Some NPCs now have flare counter measures and use them at chance upon missile detection.

Numerous Artwork Optimizations

The process of combining mesh artwork in various places throughout the game has begun. This will more or less seal the deal for numerous assets and level and render them unchangeable unless under the most dire of circumstances.

Gravity and Flight Change

How gravity affects starfighters at lower speeds has been changed and should make it easier to fly at lower speeds and through tighter spaces.

Touch ups, Tweaks, and Bug Fixes