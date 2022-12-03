 Skip to content

Beyond The Wire update for 3 December 2022

Bots and Passchendaele release next week!

Beyond The Wire update for 3 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Community Manager Gray here. We know it's been a while since we released a proper update for Beyond The Wire, and we all appreciate your passion and your patience on that front. The wait is almost over!

The highly requested addition of bots and the Passchendaele map are releasing THIS MONDAY! We'll be going into more detail on both when the update is released, but in the meantime we'll leave you all with some screenshots of the new map and some GIFs of bots in action!

Passchendaele

Bots

All other soldiers you see in these GIFs are AI!

Thank you again to everyone who continues to support Beyond The Wire! We can't wait for you all to jump in and experience the new content on Monday. See you in the trenches!

