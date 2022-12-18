 Skip to content

Dominion update for 18 December 2022

Plunder Release

Last edited by Wendy

Plunder is the 15th expansion to Dominion. It has 500 cards, with 40 new Kingdom card piles. There are Traits that will modify piles, Loot which is a new Type of treasure and enduring Durations.

"Across the sea, they have so much stuff. And it's so much better than your stuff. Finer
craftsmanship. Better quality materials. Shinier. They have crowns, tiaras, and diadems - and that's
just the hats. It's time to get some of that stuff. You want an easy life, and you're prepared to work
hard for it. So you've rounded up some old salty dogs, plus a sourpuss and a bitter goldfish. And
set sail. The sea is a harsh mistress, but a good cook, at least if you like everything really salty. There
are red skies tonight, so they'll be making a batch of Sailor's Delight, which you understand to have
tuna fish in it. And soon you'll be attacking merchant ships and taking their treasure. But the real treasure is the happy memories you'll be making." - Donald X. Vaccarino

