 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Colony update for 2 December 2022

Astro Colony day 25 - disabled BOT never wakes up ;)

Share · View all patches · Build 10068542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Colonizers!

Day 25 summary is here!

I am working on the multiplayer, trying to eliminate all weak points of the replication based on a profiler. As you can see the most expensive is transferring bots and resources from one cell to another.

I hope to reduce network usage by 90% when the new client simulation system is finished.

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

  • Sleeping BOT won't wake up when new mission (technology) is unlocked
  • BOT can no longer chase you under the platform
  • Splitting box now auto focuses number, so player can start typing without mouse action
  • Fixed an issue where reloading a savegame could create a double terrain
  • Fixed an issue where coming back from parallel universe result in no-interaction state
  • Fixed split operation with locked shift key
  • Fixed black holes in parallel universes
  • Fixed an issue where Far away actors could be despawned

MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed an issue where Client after loading has slower speed

BALANCE

  • Quartz recipe added to Circular saw - requires 30 dirt
  • Stone recipe added to Hydro Generator - requires 50 water and 20 dirt
  • Basic science recipe removed (taking all ores) since Auto-catcher generates enough

See you tomorrow, colonizers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link