Astro Colony day 25 - disabled BOT never wakes up ;)

Hey Colonizers!

Day 25 summary is here!

I am working on the multiplayer, trying to eliminate all weak points of the replication based on a profiler. As you can see the most expensive is transferring bots and resources from one cell to another.



I hope to reduce network usage by 90% when the new client simulation system is finished.

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

Sleeping BOT won't wake up when new mission (technology) is unlocked

BOT can no longer chase you under the platform

Splitting box now auto focuses number, so player can start typing without mouse action

Fixed an issue where reloading a savegame could create a double terrain

Fixed an issue where coming back from parallel universe result in no-interaction state

Fixed split operation with locked shift key

Fixed black holes in parallel universes

Fixed an issue where Far away actors could be despawned

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where Client after loading has slower speed

BALANCE

Quartz recipe added to Circular saw - requires 30 dirt

Stone recipe added to Hydro Generator - requires 50 water and 20 dirt

Basic science recipe removed (taking all ores) since Auto-catcher generates enough

See you tomorrow, colonizers!