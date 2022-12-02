Astro Colony day 25 - disabled BOT never wakes up ;)

Hey Colonizers!
Day 25 summary is here!
I am working on the multiplayer, trying to eliminate all weak points of the replication based on a profiler. As you can see the most expensive is transferring bots and resources from one cell to another.
I hope to reduce network usage by 90% when the new client simulation system is finished.
List of changes:
SINGLE PLAYER
- Sleeping BOT won't wake up when new mission (technology) is unlocked
- BOT can no longer chase you under the platform
- Splitting box now auto focuses number, so player can start typing without mouse action
- Fixed an issue where reloading a savegame could create a double terrain
- Fixed an issue where coming back from parallel universe result in no-interaction state
- Fixed split operation with locked shift key
- Fixed black holes in parallel universes
- Fixed an issue where Far away actors could be despawned
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed an issue where Client after loading has slower speed
BALANCE
- Quartz recipe added to Circular saw - requires 30 dirt
- Stone recipe added to Hydro Generator - requires 50 water and 20 dirt
- Basic science recipe removed (taking all ores) since Auto-catcher generates enough
See you tomorrow, colonizers!
Changed files in this update