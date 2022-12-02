Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release Hotfix #3

Greetings magicians!
We, the dwarves, are hard at work improving Dwarven Skykeep all based on your feedback, for which we thank you!
Patchnotes:
Balance:
- First challange by Jenkins the Paladin is now unlockable from Mission #3 in Goblin World and onwards instead of being unlocked right after the tutorial, to let the players come more prepared for the challenge
- First challenge enemies changes: dynamite goblins delayed till Day 2, overall enemy count decrease
Fixes:
- Mouse Cursor's dead zones around screen edges is fixed
- Dynamite building icon is now properly disappearing after dynamite is finished building
- Building barricades, dynamite, arrester or watermill, now reveal "?" objectives
Quality of Life:
- Game window in Windowed Mode is now resizable
- Mouse icon size increased
- "Report BUG!" button added to ESC menu
- Inside the buildings in Dwarven City exits are now highlighted by "Exit" sign near the arrow pointer which marks it.
Our workshop never stops, and we'll bring you more updates as we prepare them. Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!
See you in Dwarven City!
