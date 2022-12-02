v0.4.7 - Travel Weariness

Share · View all patches · Build 10068342 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Major changes to travel, the addition of crafting techniques, and new weapon abilities and upgrades.

Save files from v0.4.6 ARE compatible.

Travel Weariness

Travel weariness increases as you travel in the overworld. If it gets to 100%, you will pass out from exhaustion.



Hunger no longer increases while travelling on the overworld.

The rate at which weariness is gained changes based on the tile type, with mountain travelling causing the most weariness.

Added 5 possible random events which can occur when the player passes out from exhaustion.

New wound "Fatigued", which will always occur when passing out from exhaustion. This wound is a new type "Mental" and can only be cured by using a bed.

Using a bed now shows multiple options. Rest to reduce weariness, or enter deep sleep when you're ready to level up.

Added new HUD to the overworld. Weariness is displayed in the center orb, and changes color from green to red as weariness increases. Added travel mode options "Standard" and "Cautious". These can be changed at any time. Use cautious mode to decrease the chance of random events at the cost of increased weariness and slower travel time.

Ways to remove weariness: Elderberries - added 5% weariness reduction. Elderberry Wine - new item which can be bought from any inn, and reduces weariness by 15%. Weariness very slowly decreases if the player has recently gained wisdom (in much the same way as studying). Weariness quickly reduces while spending time in a friendly town. Weariness is entirely removed by resting at a bed.

Weariness Resistance: Weariness resistance slows the rate at which weariness is gained. Added +25% Weariness Resistance when travelling on roads. Added scaling Weariness Resistance based on the player wisdom level. Added new passive "Travel Fortitude" to the Travel Skill, which directly reduces weariness gain.



Travel Weariness is intended to allow for the possibility of story and risk, makes campsites and sleep more useful, and to remove the annoyance of hunger. I'm looking forward to hear feedback!

_For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look, see Dev Blog #16 - Travel Weariness._

Increased the map size by around +50%.



Map will now spawn with more dungeons & cities.

Factions now spawn in larger clusters of territories.

Cities & connected towns and hamlets will spawn in hubs. These city hubs do not always connect to other hubs.

Arallu Temple will tend to spawn closer to starting area.

Campsites

The Campsite Kit is a new item which places a bed, campfire, and storage chest permanently onto the map, offering a convenient way to reduce travel weariness or store items.



Placing a campsite adds a permanent icon on the overworld map.



Added Campsite Kit to the General Store and Variety Store inventories.

Added Campsite Kit recipe to the Survival skill.

Campsites can only be placed in the wilderness - towns or dungeons are disallowed.

Weapon Skills

All melee weapon skills have been updated with new abilities, passives, and upgrades. That's right, upgrade-able abilities are now supported!

Added upgrades for all active abilities.

Passives are now sorted into two categories "Basic passives" and "Unique Passives".

Blades Removed: Blade Precision, Honed Edges. New: Decisive Edge.

Daggers Removed: Gouging Grapple, Bloody Murderer. New: Dagger Precision, Dagger Swiftness, Bloodletting, Heel Cut.

Swords Removed: Expert Swordsman, Vital Strikes. New: Sword Precision, Sword Swiftness, First Strike, Disarming Strikes.

Axes Removed: Trunk Splitter. New: Axe Precision, Axe Swiftness, Decapitate.

Bludgeons Removed: Brute Force, Crippling Might. New: Bludgeon Focus, Bludgeon Specialist, Pain Bringer.

Maces New: Mace Precision, Mace Swiftness, Cripple Defense.

Flails Removed: Angular Momentum. New: Flail Precision, Flail Swiftness.

Staffs New: Staff Precision, Staff Swiftness.



These changes should provide more build variety, allowing you to spec hard into a few abilities, or spread out and create interesting combos. On average, melee weapon skills now have double the number of options to spend your points on.

Now that upgradeable abilities is supported, in the coming updates, upgrade options will be added to all skills with Ranged, Archery, and Arbalism to come next.

Crafting Techniques

Cooking and Alchemy recipes no longer require focus points to unlock. Instead, spend your focus points to unlock techniques, with each recipe requiring a set of techniques.



Techniques that are required to craft a recipe are shown in the recipe tooltip, and also in the recipe window.



Added 11 Cooking techniques; rebalanced all Cooking recipes to use these techniques.

Added 8 Alchemy techniques, and rebalanced all Alchemy recipes to use these techniques.

Recipes are now immediately learned when clicked, and no longer require focus points.

Updated recipe tooltip text to show required technique.

Show all known recipes in the skill pane; icons are highlighted red if 1 or more required techniques are missing. The previous system of spending focus points to unlock Cooking/Alchemy recipes felt weird. The "Recipe discovered" text mislead players into thinking they could now craft the item, only to click their recipe book and wonder why it's missing.

Another consideration is that as more recipes were added to the game - a crafter would not have enough points to unlock everything. Imagine a master chef unable to learn how to boil an egg because they lack the points.

This new system makes a lot of sense to us, and has been carefully balanced to add different possible paths as Cooking and Alchemy is leveled.

Food bonuses rebalanced, and several new foods added.



Rebalanced health & energy recovery for all foods. Tweaked special stat modifiers on special foods.

Tweaked food drops rates, prices, and recipe ingredients.

Added 3 new foods: Peasant Pot, Vegetable Stew, and Meat Pie.

Added 15 food item icons. All foods now have a unique icon. These changes are to create more balanced food progression curve, and give identity to the different item types. For example, Meat-based foods will tend to give more Health, while plant-based recipes give high Energy Recovery.

Skill Investment

Skill Investment is a new mechanic to help balance builds that use many skills vs. investing heavily into only a few.



Added tooltips to all XP bars. Hover your mouse over the XP bar to see details regarding XP, Skill Cap, and Investment.

Non-combat skills gains +1 Skill Investment for each Skill Point spent. Levelling a skill through other means does not.

Added a level 15 cap to all non-combat skills. SKills cannot be levelled beyond their cap, except through focus points.

Each Investment in a skill increase it's skill cap by +1, and XP gain rate by +10%.

When making a new character, skill investment is gained equal to the starting level.

As part of this change, XP gain is now possible for all skills.

All activated abilities now provide XP to their associated skill.

Travel - gain XP by travelling in the overworld.

Chivalry - gain XP by using abilities.

Survival - gain XP by making camp fires, crafting Campsite Kits, or harvesting Berries/Strawberries.

It will make more sense when you try it out in game!

Trap Highlighting

When a path would take the player through a tile with a discovered trap, the path will now turn red with traps clearly highlighted.



XP Rate

The formula behind the XP curve has been modified. Level 30 requires the same XP over all, but more spread out over the levels.



Early levels were too quick, the later levels too slow. This is because wisdom gain is pretty constant once the player survives the early game. This new curve should help fix that.

For those who want to see the math, see below! My friend with a math degree helped fine-tune (so you know it's good).

Quality of Life

The text log window can now be clicked and dragged to any position on the screen. This position is saved with the save file.

Added a sound effect and text log message when a trap is avoided by the player.

Added tooltip to player wisdom (on the player pane), which shows exact wisdom amount.

Added tooltip to all skill XP bars. For weapon skills, show sources of bonuses XP in the tooltip.

Other Changes

Entering a mountain biome tile now discovers the Travel skill.

Reduce hunger increase rate by half when player is full health.

All characters now start with the Jump ability.

Doubled Cripple Chance on all bludgeon weapons.

Reduced Weapon Category (example, Blades) xp gain by ~10%, Weapon Types (example, Swords) is unchanged.

Slightly reduced cooking experience for multi-ingredient foods (12 -> 10 for 2 ingredients, 20 -> 18 for 3).

Updated Travel Skill to include upgrades for several abilities.

Reduced weight of all arrows and bolts by 90% (from 0.1 to 0.01).

Reduced sell price of Iron Bolts and Iron Arrows (from 1 to 0). This is because with the new weight, arrows would have had an insanely high price-to-value ratio, making them too strong as a loot item for selling.

Restock quests - reduced the maximum possible amount required for most items.

Skin Rash wound - reduced maximum health modifier to be less punishing (from -4 to -2).

Traps avoided with "Trap Avoidance" now enter their sprung state, and will not trigger again.

Blood Leeches will now wait some time before starting construction of a new Blood Cocoon.

Added +50 reading experience as a reward for studying any skill book.

Removed item "Scroll of Discovery: Travel". Travel can now be discovered by entering a mountain biome.

Removed item "Scroll of Discovery: Athletics". Athletics can now be discovered by using the Jump ability.

The Ranger background now starts with a Campsite Kit, and has Survival as a major skill.

Unleash Fury (and other stances) now trigger their post-stance effect if the player turns off the stance.

Map Events - made low level events easier: fewer bees in bee attack; fewer wolves in wolf attack; bear attack cannot happen until level 7; fewer gremlins in gremlin attack.

Map Events - rework event chance; increase event chance overall; decrease event chance after an event recently happened, up to 40%; decrease event chance up to 25% base on player weariness (less is better).

