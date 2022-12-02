1.653 Update - Rust changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10068316 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 21:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Added solo sub.

Added bunker nerf. Floor frame sockets are blocked from placing roofs when connected to middle of wall. This video explains it well.

Added more wire color options including light blue, orange, pink, purple and white. Hopefully the copy-paste plugin will support wire colors someday.

Changed armor doors HP to 1000.

Added new placement option on doorways, door frames & windows that allows floors to connect to the middle but provide no stability.

Added SAM site passthrough.

Fixed deployable rotation drastically changing while placing and going from blocks to the ground.

Worked on optimizations that might be noticeable with large designs.

Added underwater post-process volume.

Patched in XOR usage change from Rust.

Hopefully I can finally get deluxe Christmas lights working without too much trouble and patch that in soon.

Design used above:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1430229440