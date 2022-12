Now if you want to add custom tags to your workshop item like "Colorful" or "Parkour", you can add tags in the new input box. The format should be "Tag 1, Tag 2". Have fun with these new tags.

Quality Of Life Fixes

QoL fixes include:

Popup Warning When Deleting Save Slots

Reset Options To Defaults

Have fun destroying Hero Jumper! ːsteamhappyː