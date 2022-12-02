New
New banners that feature cloth physics! These are a new drop award at the end of a match. These banners are more rare than static banners
Improvements
*3rd person camera obstacle avoidance behavior has been improved and is now much more graceful when dealing with doorways and other overhead obstructions
*Jump Jet Maneuverability now scales with your scroll wheel sensitivity, allowing you to change the power of your jump jet impulse more quickly / precisely
*Now when you open up the module selection, it will scroll to your currently equipped module. This works for weapons too.
Balance Changes
Comet (Medium)
-Added T1 sensor mod slot
Twister (Medium)
-Added T1 utility mod slot
Eclipse (Medium)
-Added T1 universal slot
Flux Capacitor
-Increased skim fuel efficiency bonus from 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 to 13 / 16 / 19 / 22 / 25 percent
Sentinel Shield Shredding (Sentinel)
-Decreased magazine size penalty from 50 to 30 percent
Sentry Shield Penetration (Sentry)
-Decreased magazine size penalty from 50 to 30 percent
Improved Quick Deploy (Sentry)
-Decreased drone lifetime penalty from 50 to 40 percent
Improved Firing (Hellfire)
-Increased reload speed bonus from 8 / 10 / 12 / 14 / 16 to 16 / 20 / 24 / 28 / 32 percent
Improved Magazine (Parados)
-Increased magazine capacity bonus from 60 / 75 / 90 / 105 / 120 to 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 / 175 percent
Bug Fixes
Several map locations where Daffies were getting stuck have been addressed
Several map locations with missing geometry were fixed
