GALAHAD 3093 update for 2 December 2022

Update 13

Update 13

New

New banners that feature cloth physics! These are a new drop award at the end of a match. These banners are more rare than static banners

Improvements

*3rd person camera obstacle avoidance behavior has been improved and is now much more graceful when dealing with doorways and other overhead obstructions

*Jump Jet Maneuverability now scales with your scroll wheel sensitivity, allowing you to change the power of your jump jet impulse more quickly / precisely

*Now when you open up the module selection, it will scroll to your currently equipped module. This works for weapons too.

Balance Changes

Comet (Medium)
-Added T1 sensor mod slot

Twister (Medium)
-Added T1 utility mod slot

Eclipse (Medium)
-Added T1 universal slot

Flux Capacitor
-Increased skim fuel efficiency bonus from 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 to 13 / 16 / 19 / 22 / 25 percent

Sentinel Shield Shredding (Sentinel)
-Decreased magazine size penalty from 50 to 30 percent

Sentry Shield Penetration (Sentry)
-Decreased magazine size penalty from 50 to 30 percent

Improved Quick Deploy (Sentry)
-Decreased drone lifetime penalty from 50 to 40 percent

Improved Firing (Hellfire)
-Increased reload speed bonus from 8 / 10 / 12 / 14 / 16 to 16 / 20 / 24 / 28 / 32 percent

Improved Magazine (Parados)
-Increased magazine capacity bonus from 60 / 75 / 90 / 105 / 120 to 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 / 175 percent

Bug Fixes

Several map locations where Daffies were getting stuck have been addressed
Several map locations with missing geometry were fixed

