Project Terminus VR update for 2 December 2022

Patch Notes 2.2.7

Hello Survivors!

We have heard your feedback and received your bug reports, and are happy to announce that we have released the following bug fixes in today’s patch.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the reset of the player's position when dying two times in a row
  • Fixed the shop's electrical “one-way trip” chapter bug.
  • Deleted the invisible wall on the "one-way trip" Chapter
  • Repositioned the player to fix the playspace offset
  • Fixed the bad placement of the map editor menu.
  • Fixed the nanite path on "the cruise" Chapter

As always, we appreciate our community members who have reached out to report issues in the game. Please continue reporting any bugs that you may find along the way, as this will help us to continue to improve the overall experience of the game.

