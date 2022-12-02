V1.2.2 patch update

Share · View all patches · Build 10068043 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello there! Hope your day is going well. After I received wonderful feedback from players, I've released V1.2.2.

Here are the changes:

Updated the flood labyrinth to make it less confusing.

Added more mallet usage. Smash away!

"Pull" can now be used to open doors, not just "open".

The gas station key can now be "put" into the gas station door to unlock it, not just "used".

Added fullscreen and maximize capabilities. You can use "alt" + "enter" in combination to toggle fullscreen.

Added an options menu to the title screen that lets you set the window size, look at credits, and check which endings you've discovered.

From this build on, any endings you discover will be recorded, and you can view endings found from the options menu on the title screen.

And here are the bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where the player could move through the door in the puzzling stone room before solving the puzzle.

Thank you all for supporting the game, and beware that which waits and watches in the darkness :)