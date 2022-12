This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.5550923

🎯 [New Active Auxiliary Item] Stationary Indestructible Hull: Generates an aura that provides temporary invulnerability to all allies within its range.

🎯 [Balance] The skill "Hardened Tail" has been buffed.

🎯 [Simplified Chinese] Several missing texts have been added and various minor errors corrected.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed several minor errors related to switching between languages.