V0.94 - Pet the dog!

It's friday evening this time, as we spend a bit more time on a very important new feature; you can now pet Naut the dog!
Most of the other changes focus on fixing some issues that came up from the previous patch, as it added/changed quite a bit of things.
However, some new stuff has been added as well, like 2 brand new achievements and a new sceneobject!
Lets get right into it;
Changelog
- When you have Naut the dog as a helper, you can now pet him outside of combat. He deserves it!
- 2 new achievements for you to get! Doing the Gauntlet flawless, and beating a boss flawless. Good luck!
- A new 3x3 sceneobject! Currently only added to a single room pattern for testing, but we'll see more of this one! It's a table with junk. Nothing more, nothing less.
- Gauntlet room bullets now take iFrames into account, no longer combo-ing you out of rewards.
- Gauntlet's reward shop is now based on your performance. Both the item count and the pools are based on how well you did!
- Gauntlet room is no longer guaranteed, but has a 25% chance of spawning. This was added for testing, but wasn't meant to go into the final builds.
- The guardian birdy item no longer blocks player shots. Not very helpful, was it?
- Room pattern enemy spawn locations are now filled in the correct order, instead of random.
- Tutorial doors no longer show the door icons. It's a single hallway, you can find the way forward.
- Fixed some UI overlays not blocking the pause button, causing menu stacking.
- Fixed the logbook/settings-book sprites scaling incorrectly with resolution other than 800x600. (what is this, 1990?)
- Settings advanced page had some odd navigation with controllers. We pirates like our navigation to be better than that!
- When closing the remap window, you are now returned to the advanced page, where you left off.
- Closing the remap window no longer gets you stuck when doing half of it with a controller.
- The Harbour/HUB area had some strange roof clipping and z-fighting. Well, I fought back and retiled it.
- Changed the background for the extra gems you get with certain items, so it better fits with the new card sprites.
