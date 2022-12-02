 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Robin Morningwood Adventure update for 2 December 2022

Update Version 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10067897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

This update adds a new functionnality.

We talked with the people who made or are currently making fan-made translations, and we decided to facilitate the installation of Community Translations in the game.

To install one of the languages:

In the option panel, in the language settings, you will find new languages marked with (CT). If you select one of these, after a small disclaimer, the game will download and install the new language.

The available Fan made translations are:

  • Brazilian portuguese
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • Chinese
  • Korean

Note that the translations are not always complete, and missing values will be replaced with the english value.

Also, we improved steam deck use a bit.
It will now display the keyboard automatically when you have to enter your username, but also, in Gregor's minigame, you can use the D-pad to play the game, and use the up or down arrow when you usually have to press the left and right at the same time.

Changed files in this update

Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x64 Depot 1457221
  • Loading history…
Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x86 Depot 1457222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link