Update Version 1.1.0

Hello Adventurers,
This update adds a new functionnality.
We talked with the people who made or are currently making fan-made translations, and we decided to facilitate the installation of Community Translations in the game.
To install one of the languages:
In the option panel, in the language settings, you will find new languages marked with (CT). If you select one of these, after a small disclaimer, the game will download and install the new language.
The available Fan made translations are:
- Brazilian portuguese
- Spanish
- Russian
- Chinese
- Korean
Note that the translations are not always complete, and missing values will be replaced with the english value.
Also, we improved steam deck use a bit.
It will now display the keyboard automatically when you have to enter your username, but also, in Gregor's minigame, you can use the D-pad to play the game, and use the up or down arrow when you usually have to press the left and right at the same time.
Changed files in this update