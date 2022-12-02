Update Version 1.1.0

Hello Adventurers,

This update adds a new functionnality.

We talked with the people who made or are currently making fan-made translations, and we decided to facilitate the installation of Community Translations in the game.

To install one of the languages:

In the option panel, in the language settings, you will find new languages marked with (CT). If you select one of these, after a small disclaimer, the game will download and install the new language.

The available Fan made translations are:

Brazilian portuguese

Spanish

Russian

Chinese

Korean

Note that the translations are not always complete, and missing values will be replaced with the english value.

Also, we improved steam deck use a bit.

It will now display the keyboard automatically when you have to enter your username, but also, in Gregor's minigame, you can use the D-pad to play the game, and use the up or down arrow when you usually have to press the left and right at the same time.