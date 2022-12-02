HELLSEED UPDATE 12-02-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10067760 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys,

Today we have published the first of many updates of HELLSEED early access version.

In this update we are starting to focus on fixing bugs.

Following are the main bugs we have fixed now:

On the second floor landing, Door on the left hasn't collisions

[spoiler]If you die in the blood of basement and restart the checkpoint, if you

pass the blood and go in the corridor sometimes you see ""shaking no face"" and camilla at the same time.[/spoiler]

Some doors in Hospital do not collide

"Lo" words appear when you aim green crucifixes on second floor

[spoiler]In the hospital 5th floor, if you see the ""shaking no face"" in the lift, move torward it and

then you move fast in the corridor, Demon appears and stucks in the wall.[/spoiler]

The door on the right before stairs for the cellar is invisible

When the possession level is high and you are on the second floor sometime the door of the small TV room closes and becomes non-interactive, so you cannot be able to continue the game.

[spoiler]You can see the demon walking torward ground floor stairs disappearing if you run.[/spoiler]

Thanks to community for feedbacks and bug reports.

We hope you are enjoying the game.

Stay tuned,

Profenix Studio