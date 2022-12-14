Now available: Update 8.0.0

_

Fellow officers,

_

Christmas and New Year's Eve are upon us – and we have a new update ready for you... today!

Welcome to Update 8.0.0, now available to all players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!

Oh, you're surprised it's out already? Understandable. Initially, we planned to release the update in January. But as development has progressed quite smoothly, we are able to push it out ahead of schedule. Isn't that nice?

What's inside?

As mentioned earlier, with this update we're primarily focusing on quality-of-life improvements and a large number of bug fixes. Since leaving Early Access, we have started to collect all of your amazing feedback and included it into our internal development roadmap. Thank you all, it helps a lot! 💙

Here are a few examples: We've taken care of the incredibly annoying flashing lights in some precincts, fixed NPCs floating in the air at accident sites, made sure that am and pm are displayed correctly, once revisited the "return to show police presence" message, updated the localization... and much much more.

Oh, we resolved some crash reasons, too.

In addition, we're adding the ability to cancel a call for an ambulance or tow truck. Emergency vehicles should now also come from the opposite direction more often. Oh, we also improved the "Asking for Directions" feature!

A little break!

The team will head to a little Christmas break starting next week to relax a bit, take some time off and come back in full force in 2023! We hope you're able to do the same, enjoy playing PS:PO and spend an awesome time with family and friends.

A huge shout out to all of you, our amazing community. You've been absolutely fantastic and we enjoyed spending the year with each and every single one of you. We can not wait for 2023.

New Features

Added ability to cancel & call tow truck & ambulance

Gameplay

Increased the frequency of callouts

Added timer for Asking for Direction and other NPC interactions so that you won’t get blasted by them all at once when starting a shift

Added several improvements to Asking for Directions

Improved Reward System for the Asking for Directions feature

Improved minimal distance for POI from NPC for Asking the Direction

Added interactive POI categories

Improved EMS targeting & pathfinding

Car Control

Rebalanced the Cruiser

Rebalanced the UTV

Rebalanced the Utility car

NPVs

Changed behavior of pulled over NPVs

Graphics & World

Adjusted NPC walking animations

Adjusted certain precincts light settings

Added mirrored animation for picking up barrier

Added collision to a police officer in the North Point Precinct

Adjusted camera while walking up the stairs

Tutorials

Added missing Player Accident Tutorial

Added intuition feedback for player accidents when leaving the player accident unattended

Changed the wording for "Already in session" to "Already in another session"

UI

Rearranged buttons and side panel in Police Computer to appear more aligned

Multiplayer

Added POI replication in Multiplayer

Controls

Added scrolling ability while using gamepad on "News"

Performance Improvements

Fixed performance decrease in map and while unlocking new POIs

Optimizing performance to have less hitches happening during gameplay

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed not putting equipped tools away in certain situations

Fixed enable/disable callout function not working

Fixed Simulation mode removing the callout enable/disable function

Fixed Road Barrier removal so it can be removed from both sides

Fixed ability to reload a full-clip handgun

Fixed the range of speeding to cause CP loss to player while driving around in Simulation mode

Fixed evening shifts not unlocking when they are designed to unlock

Fixed unequipping tools not working properly

Fixed sub-folder not showing up in interaction wheel

Fixed other callout timer not ending when player has active Player Accident

Fixed position of callouts appearing in Open Patrol

Fixed backup officer being stuck after cancelling an arrest

Fixed incorrect number of tools showing in tool wheel

Fixed Early Access save games with no district selected not loading

Fixed freezes during gameplay

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed not being able to place cones as a second player

Fixed Multiplayer tutorial showing up every time in Multiplayer session even when tutorials are turned off

Fixed sequence of loading screens showing up for second player after being kicked

Fixed tasing NPCs as second player makes them teleport

NPCs

Fixed several issues with NPCs in the NPVs at accidents

Fixed NPCs responding negatively to a repeated move/wait order when player has a valid reason

Fixed some issues with injured NPC clipping in ambulance

Fixed evidence missing on NPC after they fled

Fixed NPCs being able to interact with in precincts which should not be the case

Fixed NPCs in accidents sometimes spawning under the ground

Fixed a case where sometimes wallet thieves could go inside a building

Fixed NPCs on bridges being interactable

Fixed flickering NPC models every now and then

PATROL CAR / EMERGENCY CAR / TRAFFIC CAR

Fixed issues with NPVs flying into the sky

Fixed the ability to create duplicate tow truck calls in order to get SP

Fixed tow truck towing car distance in order for tow truck to tow NPVs that are close

Fixed windows of Cruiser missing damage

Fixed CP loss if player pulled over same NPV multiple times

Fixed losing CP after towing a NPV in accident

Fixed some cases where hitting NPV at high speeds would not cause Player Accident

Fixed NPV drivers to see the hand gestures more easily

Fixed parked NPV spawning on a lamp

WORLD & GRAPHICS

Fixed broken arm animation while escorting NPCs

Fixed holes in the ground

Fixed Arrestee climbing into backup vehicle animation to look better

Fixed a gap between two buildings in Historic Downtown

Fixed High crime area map in Police Car to look less bright

Fixed cones disappearing after picking them up

Fixed arm animation for escorting NPCs

Fixed Open Patrol showing previous district information

Fixed missing hair texture of Emma Davis after greeting an NPC while having hat equipped

Fixed an issue with Emma Davis’ model

Removed floating object outside at North Point precinct

Fixed resolution of some tutorial images

Fixed some issues with metro stations

Fixed inconsistent State of Franklin text on license plates

Fixed NPCs not properly exiting their vehicle in car accidents

Fixed animation delay when entering Police Car on a sidewalk

Fixed interaction when using Radar Gun near parked NPV

Fixed a floating bench near Conway Stadium

Fixed a gap in the ground at North Point

Fixed parking lot in Brianna

Fixed a fire hydrant next to bus stop

Fixed missing collision of crashed NPVs

Fixed backup police officer floating when exiting the vehicle

Fixed wrong character showing up before Main Menu

Fixed lighting on traffic stop callout

Fixed objects in counter officers hand clipping through the hand

UI

Fixed an overlap of multiple present callouts

Fixed intuition feedback having incorrect background color

Fixed blue bar appearing after "Press Any Button" screen

Fixed Asking for ID not being correct in Japanese

Fixed waypoint not appearing for Cruiser

Fixed highlighted text still appearing after hovering

Fixed missing localization for switching seats

Fixed wrong localization for ‘Resolution’

Fixed player name appearing in pause menu

Fixed incorrect line break in handbook in "Guide for Good Cops"

Fixed subtitles overlapping alcohol/drug checks

Fixed tutorial windows overlapped by other windows

Fixed overlap of subtitles while performing ID check

Fixed unlocalized tutorial image texts

Fixed overlapping arrows in callout UI

CONTROLS

Fixed key bindings not working properly

Fixed issue where player was not able to change performance setting

SOUND

Fixed brake sound on patrol vehicle sometimes not stopping

Fixed timing of subtitles and VO lines

CRASHES

Fixed various crashes reported by users

Fixed a crash occurring during first shift

Fixed a crash after using hand gestures on emergency vehicles that are done picking up arrestees/injured people.

Fixed a crash that occurred on multiplayer if second player used hand gestures

Fixed a crash caused by some missing information

Fixed a crash that was caused by spamming call & cancel tow truck function

Fixed a crash in multiplayer if the party leader returned to the main menu from a public session

Fixed crash when joining a multiplayer session

Fixed crash that occurs when NPC despawn

Fixed crashes that occur after first shift or when using pull over sign

Fixed crash after completing accident

Fixed a crash while driving around

Fixed a crash in multiplayer

Fixed a crash when using traffic cones

Fixed a crash for player in multiplayer when traffic stop callout appeared

Fixed a rare crash that sometimes happens related to audio drivers

Added preventive measures for crashes

Added checks to prevent certain crashes

