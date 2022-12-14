Now available: Update 8.0.0

_
Fellow officers,
_
Christmas and New Year's Eve are upon us – and we have a new update ready for you... today!
Welcome to Update 8.0.0, now available to all players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!
Introducing: Update 8.0.0
Oh, you're surprised it's out already? Understandable. Initially, we planned to release the update in January. But as development has progressed quite smoothly, we are able to push it out ahead of schedule. Isn't that nice?
What's inside?
As mentioned earlier, with this update we're primarily focusing on quality-of-life improvements and a large number of bug fixes. Since leaving Early Access, we have started to collect all of your amazing feedback and included it into our internal development roadmap. Thank you all, it helps a lot! 💙
Here are a few examples: We've taken care of the incredibly annoying flashing lights in some precincts, fixed NPCs floating in the air at accident sites, made sure that am and pm are displayed correctly, once revisited the "return to show police presence" message, updated the localization... and much much more.
Oh, we resolved some crash reasons, too.
In addition, we're adding the ability to cancel a call for an ambulance or tow truck. Emergency vehicles should now also come from the opposite direction more often. Oh, we also improved the "Asking for Directions" feature!
A little break!
The team will head to a little Christmas break starting next week to relax a bit, take some time off and come back in full force in 2023! We hope you're able to do the same, enjoy playing PS:PO and spend an awesome time with family and friends.
A huge shout out to all of you, our amazing community. You've been absolutely fantastic and we enjoyed spending the year with each and every single one of you. We can not wait for 2023.
Here are the official patch notes for Update 8.0.0
New Features
- Added ability to cancel & call tow truck & ambulance
Gameplay
- Increased the frequency of callouts
- Added timer for Asking for Direction and other NPC interactions so that you won’t get blasted by them all at once when starting a shift
- Added several improvements to Asking for Directions
- Improved Reward System for the Asking for Directions feature
- Improved minimal distance for POI from NPC for Asking the Direction
- Added interactive POI categories
- Improved EMS targeting & pathfinding
Car Control
- Rebalanced the Cruiser
- Rebalanced the UTV
- Rebalanced the Utility car
NPVs
- Changed behavior of pulled over NPVs
Graphics & World
- Adjusted NPC walking animations
- Adjusted certain precincts light settings
- Added mirrored animation for picking up barrier
- Added collision to a police officer in the North Point Precinct
- Adjusted camera while walking up the stairs
Tutorials
- Added missing Player Accident Tutorial
- Added intuition feedback for player accidents when leaving the player accident unattended
- Changed the wording for "Already in session" to "Already in another session"
UI
- Rearranged buttons and side panel in Police Computer to appear more aligned
Multiplayer
- Added POI replication in Multiplayer
Controls
- Added scrolling ability while using gamepad on "News"
Performance Improvements
- Fixed performance decrease in map and while unlocking new POIs
- Optimizing performance to have less hitches happening during gameplay
Bug Fixes
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed not putting equipped tools away in certain situations
- Fixed enable/disable callout function not working
- Fixed Simulation mode removing the callout enable/disable function
- Fixed Road Barrier removal so it can be removed from both sides
- Fixed ability to reload a full-clip handgun
- Fixed the range of speeding to cause CP loss to player while driving around in Simulation mode
- Fixed evening shifts not unlocking when they are designed to unlock
- Fixed unequipping tools not working properly
- Fixed sub-folder not showing up in interaction wheel
- Fixed other callout timer not ending when player has active Player Accident
- Fixed position of callouts appearing in Open Patrol
- Fixed backup officer being stuck after cancelling an arrest
- Fixed incorrect number of tools showing in tool wheel
- Fixed Early Access save games with no district selected not loading
- Fixed freezes during gameplay
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed not being able to place cones as a second player
- Fixed Multiplayer tutorial showing up every time in Multiplayer session even when tutorials are turned off
- Fixed sequence of loading screens showing up for second player after being kicked
- Fixed tasing NPCs as second player makes them teleport
NPCs
- Fixed several issues with NPCs in the NPVs at accidents
- Fixed NPCs responding negatively to a repeated move/wait order when player has a valid reason
- Fixed some issues with injured NPC clipping in ambulance
- Fixed evidence missing on NPC after they fled
- Fixed NPCs being able to interact with in precincts which should not be the case
- Fixed NPCs in accidents sometimes spawning under the ground
- Fixed a case where sometimes wallet thieves could go inside a building
- Fixed NPCs on bridges being interactable
- Fixed flickering NPC models every now and then
PATROL CAR / EMERGENCY CAR / TRAFFIC CAR
- Fixed issues with NPVs flying into the sky
- Fixed the ability to create duplicate tow truck calls in order to get SP
- Fixed tow truck towing car distance in order for tow truck to tow NPVs that are close
- Fixed windows of Cruiser missing damage
- Fixed CP loss if player pulled over same NPV multiple times
- Fixed losing CP after towing a NPV in accident
- Fixed some cases where hitting NPV at high speeds would not cause Player Accident
- Fixed NPV drivers to see the hand gestures more easily
- Fixed parked NPV spawning on a lamp
WORLD & GRAPHICS
- Fixed broken arm animation while escorting NPCs
- Fixed holes in the ground
- Fixed Arrestee climbing into backup vehicle animation to look better
- Fixed a gap between two buildings in Historic Downtown
- Fixed High crime area map in Police Car to look less bright
- Fixed cones disappearing after picking them up
- Fixed arm animation for escorting NPCs
- Fixed Open Patrol showing previous district information
- Fixed missing hair texture of Emma Davis after greeting an NPC while having hat equipped
- Fixed an issue with Emma Davis’ model
- Removed floating object outside at North Point precinct
- Fixed resolution of some tutorial images
- Fixed some issues with metro stations
- Fixed inconsistent State of Franklin text on license plates
- Fixed NPCs not properly exiting their vehicle in car accidents
- Fixed animation delay when entering Police Car on a sidewalk
- Fixed interaction when using Radar Gun near parked NPV
- Fixed a floating bench near Conway Stadium
- Fixed a gap in the ground at North Point
- Fixed parking lot in Brianna
- Fixed a fire hydrant next to bus stop
- Fixed missing collision of crashed NPVs
- Fixed backup police officer floating when exiting the vehicle
- Fixed wrong character showing up before Main Menu
- Fixed lighting on traffic stop callout
- Fixed objects in counter officers hand clipping through the hand
UI
- Fixed an overlap of multiple present callouts
- Fixed intuition feedback having incorrect background color
- Fixed blue bar appearing after "Press Any Button" screen
- Fixed Asking for ID not being correct in Japanese
- Fixed waypoint not appearing for Cruiser
- Fixed highlighted text still appearing after hovering
- Fixed missing localization for switching seats
- Fixed wrong localization for ‘Resolution’
- Fixed player name appearing in pause menu
- Fixed incorrect line break in handbook in "Guide for Good Cops"
- Fixed subtitles overlapping alcohol/drug checks
- Fixed tutorial windows overlapped by other windows
- Fixed overlap of subtitles while performing ID check
- Fixed unlocalized tutorial image texts
- Fixed overlapping arrows in callout UI
CONTROLS
- Fixed key bindings not working properly
- Fixed issue where player was not able to change performance setting
SOUND
- Fixed brake sound on patrol vehicle sometimes not stopping
- Fixed timing of subtitles and VO lines
CRASHES
- Fixed various crashes reported by users
- Fixed a crash occurring during first shift
- Fixed a crash after using hand gestures on emergency vehicles that are done picking up arrestees/injured people.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on multiplayer if second player used hand gestures
- Fixed a crash caused by some missing information
- Fixed a crash that was caused by spamming call & cancel tow truck function
- Fixed a crash in multiplayer if the party leader returned to the main menu from a public session
- Fixed crash when joining a multiplayer session
- Fixed crash that occurs when NPC despawn
- Fixed crashes that occur after first shift or when using pull over sign
- Fixed crash after completing accident
- Fixed a crash while driving around
- Fixed a crash in multiplayer
- Fixed a crash when using traffic cones
- Fixed a crash for player in multiplayer when traffic stop callout appeared
- Fixed a rare crash that sometimes happens related to audio drivers
- Added preventive measures for crashes
- Added checks to prevent certain crashes
Changed files in this update