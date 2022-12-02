Early Access release!

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game has finally been released!

I am very glad to tell you all this project that has been in the works for a while is finally releasing publicly. The next few weeks will be gathering feedback and bug reports to improve the game.

Keep in mind: this game is early access

This means bugs or unintended behaviours can occur, in a worst case hindering the game from progressing. In this case please post in the "Bugs" channel or open a thread in the steam community. I will do my best to prevent it from happening again in the next update.

Apart from taking a small break (excluding fixing bugs), I will be working on adding more features to the game such as a text chat, better turn end confirmation and also more random island variants.

I hope everything works as planned,

be sure to check the tutorials before playing (or find them in the in-game menu in case you need to look something up).

Have fun!