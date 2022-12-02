v0.4f1 Update

Hi everyone,

Water from ponds is now unsafe to drink and needs to be boiled first. Drinking dirty water decreases both health and nutrition values a bit. Also, plant beds now require watering to grow. Water can be carried using a plastic bottle found in storage crates and at the start of the game.





ADDED - metal armor (35% damage protection, crafting cost: 2 iron ingot)

ADDED - new item: pot (crafting cost: 2 iron ingot)

ADDED - cooking pot stand (can be placed on campfire for boiling water)

ADDED - water barrel (stores up to 1500 water units)

ADDED - new animal: deer stag

CHANGE - the pointer is now always visible

CHANGE - cause of death is now displayed

CHANGE - health bar is now always displayed when not at max health

CHANGE - placing stays active for some structure, so there is no need to reselect them from the menu

CHANGE - plant beds now need to be watered

CHANGE - reduced bone armor damage protection from 30% to 25%

CHANGE - increased repair hammer durability from 100 to 120

CHANGE - increased fire axe durability from 180 to 220

CHANGE - the fire axe can only be found once at the start of the game, no longer in storage crates

Have a great day