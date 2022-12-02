 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Odd Woods update for 2 December 2022

v0.4f1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10067480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Water from ponds is now unsafe to drink and needs to be boiled first. Drinking dirty water decreases both health and nutrition values a bit. Also, plant beds now require watering to grow. Water can be carried using a plastic bottle found in storage crates and at the start of the game.


ADDED - metal armor (35% damage protection, crafting cost: 2 iron ingot)
ADDED - new item: pot (crafting cost: 2 iron ingot)
ADDED - cooking pot stand (can be placed on campfire for boiling water)
ADDED - water barrel (stores up to 1500 water units)
ADDED - new animal: deer stag

CHANGE - the pointer is now always visible
CHANGE - cause of death is now displayed
CHANGE - health bar is now always displayed when not at max health
CHANGE - placing stays active for some structure, so there is no need to reselect them from the menu
CHANGE - plant beds now need to be watered
CHANGE - reduced bone armor damage protection from 30% to 25%
CHANGE - increased repair hammer durability from 100 to 120
CHANGE - increased fire axe durability from 180 to 220
CHANGE - the fire axe can only be found once at the start of the game, no longer in storage crates

Have a great day

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link