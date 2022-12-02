Patch 1.0.0 - The first official patch note!

This is the first official patch note. This is a summary of the game's content so far. Join our discord to play-test the game!
Frogs
Tree frog (Fastest and most agile frog)
Bullfrog (Strongest, and toughest of the frogs)
Devil frog (Fire tongue that destroys items and deals damage to frogs)
Maps
Icy Hills
Volcano
Factory
Lab
Pond
Lava Lake
Two more levels in W.I.P state:
Train (functional, but lacks a lot of polish and visuals)
Acid Arena (functional, but lacks visual polish)
Tutorials
Basic movement
Basic combat
Powerups/Modifiers
Most powerups stack with each other and can be combined, even multiple times.
Power (increases buckler size, or increases bullet damage)
Heat sink (greatly reduces the delay between bullets)
Returning (seeks the gun that fired the bullet, and can be guided a bit)
Frog seeking (seeks any frog ahead of it)
Laser beam (an instant kill instant travel beam)
Black hole (pulls its surroundings to it and swallows them up)
Bouncing (adds one bounce to bullets before they are destroyed)
Guided (can be controlled by aiming for a little while)
Gamemodes
Deathmatch (Frogs spawn immediately when killed)
Points (First to x kills wins)
Time (After x minutes the one with the most kills wins)
Last frog standing (Frog spawn after someone has won the round)
Lives (You are out if you have no lives left)
Points (First to x kills wins)
Time (After x minutes the one with the most kills wins)
Customization
Change four different colors on the frog
Use clothing (Caps, sunglasses, etc...)
We currently lack lots of customization. More to come. Join our discord to discuss!
Tournament
Sign up for a public tournament
Lock in to the tournament and wait for your match to start
Patch notes:
