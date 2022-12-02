Week 18-19 CO-op on Beta for testing

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome Dear Companions

CO-OP

So there is the co-op on the beta version. So you can test it out.

It is very simple to connect. Just press multiplayer, create game

IMPORTANT

You must remember about making a password for the session. For now the option without password is blocked out. (You will be able to create a session but no one will be able to join)

To join the game - multiplayer, join game - find you friends session, enter the password and play.

Some bad news but not very bad

After a long fight we have to admit the code is complete toast. So there is no option for us to make a living world in it - without crashes.

How we plan to fix it. The next update will be the castle and co-op update

But we have to take down most of the npcs( so unfortunately any story with it - it will be replaced with some classic survival quests "coming from God". So the game will be a survival/builder/co-op for some time. Fortunately 80% of you are builders so you will still have fun, in the time we will be fixing the game to make it bigger and achieve the road-map we made together.

Despite the failure, the next update is still huge. 16 December it will hit Steam - small chance for next Friday.

0.32 - Co-op up to 4 people

0.33 – Castle update – You will be able to build your own stronghold with towers and drawbridges.

So to sum it up

You will get this two points + many, many bonus points including a new map and upgraded graphics. But so you can play without crashes and drops in fps we have to turn out some function like for example NPCs, Caravans and the quests from conversations.

It will of course all come back. But we have to rewrite big parts of the code to deliver you a polished expierience.

Sn4keeye was so nice to make a video of a castle he build in beta. Good info is he made it from the new house/village building parts. Imagine what he will achieve when he will recieve the new 110 parts from the Castle.

Have a nice week.