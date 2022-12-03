🌋Happy Birthday: Tinkertown is 2 Years old! 🍰

Lovely Tinkerers,

Today is our Birthday! ːsteamhappyː Tinkertown has been growing for 2 years in Early Access and we’ve come a long way. It’s exciting to see how much our community and Tinkertown itself has grown and we can’t thank you enough for the ongoing support and feedback you’ve given us.

Now, after 2 years, we’re almost at the end of Early Access, preparing the Lava Biome for its release and a few minor events to add some more content and get rid of all the bugs and issues left!

So let's celebrate this day by adding the Volcano Dungeons to the experience:

3 Dungeons, spread across the Biomes.

Each Dungeon is filled with various new enemies, loot, weapons, armor sets and a Boss.

The Volcano Dungeons introduce the upcoming Lava Biome and the chests at the end of each of those dungeons will reward you with a special item that you will need once the Lava Biome Dungeon is available.

Looking back we’re very proud of our accomplishments, especially since this whole endeavor started with just two people till launch and grew into a small core team of 5. We can’t wait for you to see the rest of the content we have in store for you and will hope you continue to support us and play Tinkertown as much as you did before!

Thank you for your ongoing support! ❤️

The Tinkertown Team!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276660/Tinkertown/