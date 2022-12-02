Papilio 2.1.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Just one last update to polish off some remaining bits and bobs!

Thanks again to everyone who’s been reporting bugs as well as giving us all the lovely feedback on the butterfly update, it’s so wonderful to hear how much you’ve all been enjoying the new content!

Things will be winding down now a bit for Christmas, I’ve got some optimisation stuff to do for the Switch builds, and our other game Feed The Beasts is feeling a bit left out, so there won’t be any new patches aside from breaking stuff for a while now! Then in the new year I can start working on the plans for the next content update - “What Lies Beeneath”… >:)

~ Ell

Changes

Magazines should show in the Lost+Found if they're lost / never spawned correctly

Updated the bee hotel explanation quest pics to show the shrub cuttings IN the hotel

Bee hotel input slots will now show the biome-specific flora needed (rather than showing generic flora icon)

Bug Fixes

Fixed not being able to use the magnifying glass on a solitary bee in bee hotels/habitats on gamepad/deck

Fixed not being able to fully move the mouse to the left of the home screen after starting the game in fullscreen

Fixed chapter highlight tooltips in the solitary book not having a name

Fixed some of Sto/Codey dialogue being available before actually talking to them for the first time

Fixed running making a new world in the same slot as one you just deleted visually showing the same chapter completion badges

Fixed Mothlight flowers not producing light as their description implies

Fixed Pondshine in hydroponic pots and Mothlight in normal pots not lighting up

Fixed Candles in Workbench not showing the correct sprite

Misc. locale changes

Modding