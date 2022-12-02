Papilio 2.1.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Just one last update to polish off some remaining bits and bobs!
Thanks again to everyone who’s been reporting bugs as well as giving us all the lovely feedback on the butterfly update, it’s so wonderful to hear how much you’ve all been enjoying the new content!
Things will be winding down now a bit for Christmas, I’ve got some optimisation stuff to do for the Switch builds, and our other game Feed The Beasts is feeling a bit left out, so there won’t be any new patches aside from breaking stuff for a while now! Then in the new year I can start working on the plans for the next content update - “What Lies Beeneath”… >:)
~ Ell
Changes
- Magazines should show in the Lost+Found if they're lost / never spawned correctly
- Updated the bee hotel explanation quest pics to show the shrub cuttings IN the hotel
- Bee hotel input slots will now show the biome-specific flora needed (rather than showing generic flora icon)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed not being able to use the magnifying glass on a solitary bee in bee hotels/habitats on gamepad/deck
- Fixed not being able to fully move the mouse to the left of the home screen after starting the game in fullscreen
- Fixed chapter highlight tooltips in the solitary book not having a name
- Fixed some of Sto/Codey dialogue being available before actually talking to them for the first time
- Fixed running making a new world in the same slot as one you just deleted visually showing the same chapter completion badges
- Fixed Mothlight flowers not producing light as their description implies
- Fixed Pondshine in hydroponic pots and Mothlight in normal pots not lighting up
- Fixed Candles in Workbench not showing the correct sprite
- Misc. locale changes
Modding
- You can now pass an optional "title" key in your menu definition for the title bar text - if not specified will be blank
- Fixed not being able to use customX: slots with other validations or other customX: slots
Changed files in this update