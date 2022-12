Share · View all patches · Build 10066969 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 17:26:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Parksters, what a week!

We released Inferno, Season 2, and made a bunch of fixes and changes but to make this first weekend even more special, we made it a DOUBLE XP WEEKEND!

It starts today at 7:00 PM CET and will end this Monday.

If you're looking for a group to play some multiplayer, feel free to join our Discord server to meet some like-minded parksters.

Happy parking to you all, and most of all, have a very nice weekend ;)