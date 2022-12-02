Alpha 6.2 - Siege Part 2

The second part of the siege update is now available. While the first update focused on new enemies and wave generation this update focused more on the player's blocks with the new Catapult block being added and the Ballista block having it's functionality adjusted.

In addition for endless mode rather than bringing in ballistae to shoot at your castle the enemies now have trebuchets!

Next up will be a major update with the addition of block upgrades! This will be a new system which allows you to add upgrades to your blocks to make them more powerful.

The full list of changes for this update is below.

Changes:

New Block, Catapult - Has one charge per wave, clicking on the block will allow you to target an area on the map where it will throw a couple rocks that deal area damage and knock down soldiers.

Ballista functionality updated - The ballista is now a targeted block like the catapult and will shoot a single strong bolt per wave which does high damage to anything it hits but no longer deals area damage. Good for dealing heavy damage to siege units.

New Trebuchet to replace the enemy ballistae in endless mode.

Bullet Time - When aiming the Catapult, Ballista, or the Volley action the game time will slow down so there is less pressure when trying to aim.

Slightly increased the range of Battlements.

Slightly reduced the min range of archers.

Slightly adjusted how long it takes for some enemies to appear so they can show up sooner.

Losing in creative mode will now play the loss music and then restore the keep defender's automatically.

Bug Fixes: