Mastering update for HAJIS

Hello all :),

Due to a lot of feedback I had, regarding bugs and game concepts, I've been working to cover all the elements that were missing and fixing many bugs in HAJIS.

The game has now been changed in several ways, such as:

Juwaira can no longer listen to and hear vocal voice in-game. Instead she can hear everything else now (footsteps, doors, drawers, equipment, objectives etc)

Doors now can be opened/closed to add triggers to Juwaira

Juwaira is 50% faster on all floors

The doll's riddles are now much simpler, so you have to only find 1 missing doll and place it on the gold stand.

Faint lights added to Prayer beads + Red eyes

The game can now be playable solo 1-4

Juwaira's belongings can be stacked now

and the fixed bugs are:

Items dropped from the map

Items stuck under ashes (dead player)

and some other small bugs fixed

I will keep updating the game to add more content and fix more bugs we may find. You can join the discord server to report any additional bugs you may find https://discord.gg/R8BySEKFhh.

Hope you enjoy :)