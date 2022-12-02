Patch Version 0.1.40 - Steam Deck support, gamepad support, and controls hints.

Hey All!
We have a new Update for you all, and this one is about controls and Steam Deck!
Hamster Playground isn't verified (yet) by Valve, but we worked hard to give the players all the necessary improvements that will help them enjoy our game on Steam Deck.
If you are a controller player, we have something for you too! Please check the list of features we added.
All feedback is - as always - appreciated, and if you encounter problems - please let us know via Steam Forum or our Discord.
Enjoy!
You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.
Change list:
- Steam Deck performance and UI improvements
- Added full controller support in UI layouts and gameplay
- Added controls hints
- Added quick command menu
- Added reminder popups for quest, hamster status, and new items
- Improved UI scaling and rendering for multiple resolutions
- New house items and color sets
- Reorganized customization items
- Overall UI improvements
- Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update