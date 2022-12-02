TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.8

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːreexcitedː

Today's update includes much-requested UI and tooltip changes. We will continue to make improvements to the overall user interface in order to optimize TFM’s onboarding.

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 22 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance is 59% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyheartː [Feature] A new option has been added to the graphics options, allowing you to choose whether to play in fullscreen or windowed mode.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Crafts panel now displays new craftables.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Infants may now inherit genetic traits during birth.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Memoria's "The Breach" now has a shop selling water items.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] All campaign maps now offer three wild path choices.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Crafting Claydigger's Pit, Rocksplitter's Hut, and Woodcutter's Hut no longer cost their collected resources. Claydigger costs Rock, Rocksplitter costs Trunk, Woodcutter costs Clay.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Removed all Point costs from the "Desert Tavern" shop of Lindaris.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Removed stack parameters from combat classes and passion archetypes.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Gatherer's Sharpened Rock also brings extra Prosperity after gathering wild berries.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] New descriptions for Main Menu map selection panels.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Map object progress is now shown as "%" instead of "/100".

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Path panel headers and tab tooltips have been updated to indicate what they are designed to perform.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Added tooltips to fatal traits.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Added informative texts to the traditions panel and improved visuals.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Scaling issue with top bar call-to-action particles has been fixed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed several issues related to the tooltips. Secondary tooltips are now correctly displayed.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where the map objects detail panel and destroy map object prompt remained open after the object was destroyed.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixed character names that were overflowing in the stockpile and craft assignment panels.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixed the incorrect construction object placements on the doodads.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixes and improvements for Woodcutting and Rocksplitting activities. Added animations to the end and relocated several nodes to prevent constructions from being deleted.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Fix for handling settings files that are newer than the supported version.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Refactoring of tooltip show/hide controls.

We've also been working on a new alert system. It is nearly finished, but we needed more time to test the additions properly, so it will most likely be included in the next week's update. ːreimpressedː

Wishing you all a great weekend. See you next Friday!