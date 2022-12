Share · View all patches · Build 10066683 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We wanted to send out a quick patch for the weekend. This small patch includes:

Time pausing while inventory is open

Wilted crop bug resolved

Work in progress for future patches:

Game saving issue

Control remapping/rebinding

Your feedback and kindness during launch week is greatly appreciated and will help make this game fun for everyone!

Have a great weekend,

the Blue Oak Bridge Team