v1.48 Update - Roads

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.

Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

1) Roads are implemented.

There are 3 types of roads (Dirt Road, Stone Road, and Lighted Road).

Dirt Road: Enables faster-walking speed. Roads don't require any construction material but can only be built by construction workers.

Stone Road: Enables much faster-walking speed as compared to dirt roads. Roads don't require any construction material but can only be built by construction workers. (Must be unlocked by the Signal Tower team during an exploration)

Lighted Road: Enables much faster-walking speed as compared to dirt roads and has a nice look with its LED lights. Roads don't require any construction material but can only be built by construction workers. (Must be unlocked by the Signal Tower team during an exploration)

You can see the shortest road by holding Shift.

2) New buildings are implemented for the full game.

Energy Category: Battery, Large Battery, Undersea Gas Extractor, Wave Power Station



Resources: Plastic Collector



Technology: Institute, Trading Dock



Food & Water: Rainwater Collector, Fish Farm



3) Buildings Menu has new categories.

(Housing, Food & Water, Resources, Energy, Technology, Community, Decoration, Tree, Roads)

4) Sustainable Energy Storage Capacity

The total capacity of the sustainable energy storage can be checked from the Oxygen Center - Total Energy Section.

5) HUD-Energy Menu

The "Sustainable Energy Storage" hover info is updated.

6) Routes are implemented.

Routes of the settlers can be seen by clicking each person.

Also, you can click any building to see the coming and going routes.

7) Professions Menu is redesigned.

New professions are added to the professions menu. Also, extra info about house capacity can be seen on HUD.

8) Year/Day Menu is redesigned.

There is extra hover info where you can see the calendar and also the total days survived.

9) Building placement has a new feature.

All surrounding grids of the buildings are visible during building placement.

10) Event-Log has a clear button.

You can simply delete the event log by clicking that button.

11) Buildings by river, lake, or sea

Buildings by river, lake or sea can be placed easier than before. The parts that should be on the water are displayed with a blue-scanned area.

12) Crack Info Panel has a new feature.

Gas Extractors can be built not only from the "Buildings" menu but also from the "Crack" information panel (when you click on a crack).

13) Map is redesigned.

The map is redesigned with new landscape textures and materials. Also, the bridge on the river has a new look.

Other improvements and fixes:

The construction pause is updated. Construction workers immediately leave the construction when it's paused. Also, they leave materials in storage that are being transferred to the construction area.

Settlers use the nearest storage to any building for material gathering and material delivery.

The "Paused building warning widget" issue is fixed. Now it stays on top of the building when the building is paused.

The "Storage is almost full" warning considers the total capacity of all Storage and Large Storage buildings.

*"Construction stopped without any reason" issue is fixed.

As you know, Oxygen: First Breath is a short and free version of the full-game Oxygen.

In this short version, you can experience the gameplay, post-apocalyptic theme, and some of the buildings. This version ends when you reach 50 days.

We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.

All the best

TR Games

[Please add full game to your wishlist, thanks again :)]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2061430/Oxygen/