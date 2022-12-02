New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Cutscene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We have another new cutscene for you. This week Darick and Erika open up to each other about their true feelings and thoughts. You can test the scene in the Experimental Hall through the "Erika End of New Solis Camp" portal in both TP and VR.

Improved Monster Girl Reactions

Another thing we worked on are the reaction animations of the dark elf girls in the monster girl gallery. Most of them have been improved by adding more details and fixing the eyelids. As for the rest, we'll improve them next week. You can test them in the Monster Girl Gallery after defeating one dark elf on Erika's route in both TP and VR.

Weapon Improvements

We’ve also rebalanced and polished all weapons. Their animations, particle effects, and overall handling have been remade to make them more fun to use.

Spell Changes

Lastly, an iteration has been done on the three channeling spells. They are testable through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

What's the first video game you remember playing?

In a way, the games that we've played and remember best shape parts of our taste in games for the future. That got me wondering, what are some of the first games you remember playing?