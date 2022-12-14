Snoggletog has returned to the Archipelago!

The winter season is upon us, and Snoggletog is growing near. The citizens of Berk and the School of Dragons Campus are in high gear preparing for the festivities, but a discovery by Skulder the Archaeologist will reveal our newest member of the School of Dragons family! Here is what you can expect to see during Snoggletog 2022:
Snoggletog Event
- New Dragon Hybrid – The Frostmare
- 3 Snoggletog Story Missions – Meet with Fishlegs in New Berk to begin our new Snoggletog Storyline
- 11 Snoggletog Daily Quests
- 8 Snoggletog Dragon Tactics Levels
- 4 Snoggletog Racetracks
- 2 Snoggletog Battle Event Ships
- 29 Snoggletog Stable quests
- A new Snoggletog Maze.
- A new winged farm animal, the Snowy Owl.
- New Dragon Skins, Armors, Weapons, and more!
- Our Increased Reward Line has returned! Collect and Earn Snoggletog Cookies to obtain up to 40 Event Rewards, including an Event Exclusive Frostmare Dragon Skin, the 'Frosted Auroramare'
General Updates
- Fixed an issue where UI text got duplicated in DT
- Fixed an issue where a player’s clan name gets displaced when fast traveling while riding on a Dragon.
- Fixed an issue where players would be stuck riding their dragon after teleporting to any Stable from Credits Island.
- Fixed an issue where the dragon model would duplicate when aging up a Dragon while in the Stable Quest module.
- Fixed an issue where a Viking’s Dragon would teleport next to them when closing avatar customization
- Updates to some Stable Quest Names
- Updates to the in-game cursor
- Addressed issues where players can enter the Hatchery while mounted
- Addressed issues where two pieces of music play during the World Event
- Updated game engine
- Updates to some interface layouts
- Various stability and performance improvements
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update