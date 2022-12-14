Snoggletog has returned to the Archipelago!

The winter season is upon us, and Snoggletog is growing near. The citizens of Berk and the School of Dragons Campus are in high gear preparing for the festivities, but a discovery by Skulder the Archaeologist will reveal our newest member of the School of Dragons family! Here is what you can expect to see during Snoggletog 2022:

Snoggletog Event

New Dragon Hybrid – The Frostmare

3 Snoggletog Story Missions – Meet with Fishlegs in New Berk to begin our new Snoggletog Storyline

11 Snoggletog Daily Quests

8 Snoggletog Dragon Tactics Levels

4 Snoggletog Racetracks

2 Snoggletog Battle Event Ships

29 Snoggletog Stable quests

A new Snoggletog Maze.

A new winged farm animal, the Snowy Owl.

New Dragon Skins, Armors, Weapons, and more!

Our Increased Reward Line has returned! Collect and Earn Snoggletog Cookies to obtain up to 40 Event Rewards, including an Event Exclusive Frostmare Dragon Skin, the 'Frosted Auroramare'

General Updates