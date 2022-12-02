Patch 1.2.10 is live!

Bug fixing, refactoring and redecorating have been our prime activities for this week. We’ve managed to address most bugs reported over the past two weeks. At the same time we cleaned up and improved the generator code so it becomes easier to add new and better decorative patterns to all levels. You should already notice its effects.

There have been some reports about freezes which we haven’t gotten to the bottom of, yet. If you are experiencing freezes, you can try to switch off the keep in memory option added recently. If that doesn’t help, please let us know on discord!

Bug Fixes

Fixes a generation issue that caused people and features to go missing from Haven.

Town guards no longer address you as ‘Hero’ when they know your name.

Plugs a possible exception when updating water tiles.

Plugs a possible exception when requesting the in-game date.

You can correctly pick up items from chests when doing so completes a task.

Scrying stones no longer go into a loop constantly detecting the same source of magic.

Untangles broken connections in the Deep Pit location.

Prevents items of type ‘None’ from being spawned.

Improves automatic map diagnostics to prevent destinations being marked as part of the First Valley incorrectly.

Fixes generator issue which caused accidental bypasses of gates.

Improves placement of exit markers near specific staircases leading up.

The task master in Haven can no longer refer to obsolete dialog options.

Addresses issue with dysfunctional and incorrectly placed ‘shroom gates’.

Prevents the hilltop ruin from generating two shrines in the same room.

The secret tunnel map connections work properly again.

Adds encounter options for en route locations that were supposed to generate only hardships, because apparently they can sometimes also generate an encounter…

Adding an additional way to recover if a ‘MachineLeadIn’ constraints fails.

Other Changes