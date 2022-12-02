State of Development: Update 0.5.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Deadsiders!

A picture is worth a thousand words. Let's start with the most exciting!

Now let's get down to the subject and shed some light on the progress of the 0.5.0 Update.

At the dawn of Deadside, the Bad Pixel team decided to create a server-sided game so that the main load and all verifications were performed on the servers. Vehicles have not become an exception, despite the complexity of the implementation of the feature with this approach.

Update 0.5.0 is the next technical evolutionary leap of Deadside. The team has done a huge job rewriting the UE4 net code, implementing lots of client and server optimizations, refining and fixing the technical part of the game.

Complex technical solutions require additional resources and time to finalize and test innovations by developers and the closed test team, which deserves special thanks for their participation and contribution to the development of the game.

Now we need to make sure that the 0.5.0 Update will bring not only new features and content to the world of Deadside, but also a new quality of the game. Even if it takes extra time. We are aware of how much you are looking forward to the update and the Bad Pixel team is doing its best to deploy the 0.5.0 Update as soon as possible. Passion and involvement are the forces that have always moved the project up and helped it grow. But for now, patience is the key. The team puts all their efforts to provide you with the best result.

Last but not least:

Don't miss the insider preview of the update by Loaf

We are also adding to the update several in-demand features, that have not been previously announced. Stay tuned.

Bad Pixel

