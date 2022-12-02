Stability Update

Heya Pins!

ːsteamhappyː

With this update, we are primarily improving the stability of BOWLOUT in various ways to make the game feel smoother and more responsive to play. In addition, we've made good progress on the final level, which we teased last update.

Let's go over some of the improvements and changes:

Projectile Reworks

All projectiles currently in the game have been reworked.

Secondary Fire now curves towards enemies.

Both Bowling-Balls and throwing a Pin will now pierce through enemies, allowing for collaterals hits.

Thrown Pins will only break when hitting environment.

Bowling-Balls won't push pins around when moving slowly.

Enemy Lasers' hit-registration is more consistent and the hit-particles have been improved

Player Changes

First-Person animations have been improved

Both Melee-Attack animations now have smoother transitions into other animations.

Weapon Sway has been reworked and now moves smoother

A Damage Indicator has been added for when the player gets hit. This'll point to who hit you.

You can now hit bottles and pool-balls with Player-Melee in the game's PoolHall area!

HUD and other UI won't layer over the pause-menu anymore

Melee-Weapon's HP can now be seen on its model.

Enemy Changes

All enemies now have a red outline.

Enemy outlines turn blue when in-range for the Player's grab.

Weapon-Outline, swing-effect and UI are now color-coded to blue.

Selecting an enemy to grab now prioritizes the enemy closest to your reticle

All Pins have a new spawning animation. The Totem-Pin has a unique one.

New explosion particles for hitting enemies.

Improved particles for Rush-Pins

Further more we would like to tease a bit more from final level, providing you with some screenshots. ːlunar2019grinningpigː