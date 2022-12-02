Patch 2.0: Forest map with 20 new enemies!

New challenge:



20 new monsters in a new forest map challenge! Unlocks after you beat arena endgame round 5, or is already unlocked if you have beat it.



Balance:

More max units upgrade cost from 40 gold to 20 gold.

More max units upgrade now goes from +10 to +20 units at 60 max units instead of at 100.

Frost shock area of effect is now 20% larger on every level.

Impending doom from +100% to +200% move speed.

Pyromancer’s special attack from every 6th attack to every 5th.

Pyromancer’s special attack damage from 50% to 75% of attack damage. (For example if pyromancer normal attacks deals 20 damage, the special attack would deal 10 damage before, and now deals 15 damage).

Centaur from 30 to 40 percent cleave.

Griffins from +3 to +4 damage each attack.

Necromancer now summons a Dwarf on his first attack (and then like before every 6th attack).

Necromancer range from 4 to 6, and projectile speed from 6 to 8.

Necromancer’s Undead Dwarf from 40 to 60 health, and damage 12 to 18.

Plague doctors now spawns from the center in first spawn wave (instead of previously spawning in the top).

Misc:

Added popup that explains “From 6 to 8 tier 1 units offered” upgrade in gold shop.