Here is the change log for patch 1.0.3

Features:

-Added subtitles, they are on by default and can be turned off from the settings menu.

General Changes:

-Reworked how the game handles the sounds of footstep. Now there is some variety in the sounds based on what the player is walking on.

-Small adjustments to some textures.

Bug fixes:

-Fixed a bug where the brick could be placed in a location where it would be stuck.

-Some small fixes.