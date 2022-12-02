v1.1.0 Holidays beauty update

Wow! A big update is here! The UI and UX is improved by a lot in this update!
Changes in this update:
- Xmas version of Bob that spawns around Xmas
- Xmas version of the lootchest that spawns around Xmas
- You can buy hearts at Richard shop
- Ambient fireflies
- Ambient snowflakes
- Better tutorial
- Better skybox
- Increased stick spawns
- Music volume slider
- Fullscreen option
- Motionblur option
- New fire particles
- New damage particles
- New enemy damage particles
- New enemy death particles
- New heal particles
- New tree break particles
- New splashscreen background
- New slider spite
- New scrollbar sprite
- New dropdown sprite
- New toggle sprite
- Discord join button
- Patreon button
- Merch shop button
Bugs fixed:
- Resolution on other formats than full HD is broken
- HP bar is not completely visible
- Hitboxes are too small
- Snake spawn key can be used without developer mode
- VSYNC settings don't load at startup
- Graphic quality doesn't load at startup
- Fire sound doesn't loop
- Back buton in DEVTOOLS has a red/pink tint
- Credits are incomplete
- You can't scroll in options
Changed files in this update