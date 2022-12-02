 Skip to content

CampNight update for 2 December 2022

v1.1.0 Holidays beauty update

Build 10066002 · Last edited by Wendy

Wow! A big update is here! The UI and UX is improved by a lot in this update!

Changes in this update:

  • Xmas version of Bob that spawns around Xmas
  • Xmas version of the lootchest that spawns around Xmas
  • You can buy hearts at Richard shop
  • Ambient fireflies
  • Ambient snowflakes
  • Better tutorial
  • Better skybox
  • Increased stick spawns
  • Music volume slider
  • Fullscreen option
  • Motionblur option
  • New fire particles
  • New damage particles
  • New enemy damage particles
  • New enemy death particles
  • New heal particles
  • New tree break particles
  • New splashscreen background
  • New slider spite
  • New scrollbar sprite
  • New dropdown sprite
  • New toggle sprite
  • Discord join button
  • Patreon button
  • Merch shop button

Bugs fixed:

  • Resolution on other formats than full HD is broken
  • HP bar is not completely visible
  • Hitboxes are too small
  • Snake spawn key can be used without developer mode
  • VSYNC settings don't load at startup
  • Graphic quality doesn't load at startup
  • Fire sound doesn't loop
  • Back buton in DEVTOOLS has a red/pink tint
  • Credits are incomplete
  • You can't scroll in options

