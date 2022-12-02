v1.1.0 Holidays beauty update

Share · View all patches · Build 10066002 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 15:52:24 UTC by Wendy

Wow! A big update is here! The UI and UX is improved by a lot in this update!

Changes in this update:

Xmas version of Bob that spawns around Xmas

Xmas version of the lootchest that spawns around Xmas

You can buy hearts at Richard shop

Ambient fireflies

Ambient snowflakes

Better tutorial

Better skybox

Increased stick spawns

Music volume slider

Fullscreen option

Motionblur option

New fire particles

New damage particles

New enemy damage particles

New enemy death particles

New heal particles

New tree break particles

New splashscreen background

New slider spite

New scrollbar sprite

New dropdown sprite

New toggle sprite

Discord join button

Patreon button

Merch shop button

Bugs fixed: