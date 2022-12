Share · View all patches · Build 10065845 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 14:59:19 UTC by Wendy

Adds 2 news quests : Relam's Ashes and expansion, Winter's Ankh.

Follow the backstory of the mad prophet Relam along his his preaching through the land.

Expansion involves a 100 level puzzle pyramid, as well as a besieging storyline.

You can also play the expansion seperately from the main game, just watch the first demo.