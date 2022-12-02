Development Update (v.44)

The very first tomb variation, found in the Cursed Sand Ruins, Crypt of the Great Pyramid, and tutorial, has received a complete visual overhaul, introducing higher quality models, materials, and textures throughout. These changes graphically bring this tomb up to par with the quality found in the other tomb variations.
All ushabti puzzle room props, including button pedestals, Sons of Horus podiums, light ray stands, and more, have received unique designs to fit their corresponding tomb theme:
The death room walls have been replaced with cave-like meshes and materials to better match with the visuals seen during the river journey through the afterlife. Additionally, post-processing visual effects have been added for players while in the death room for a more "otherworldly" experience:
The Oasis and Underground Palace tomb variations have received new sarcophagus designs:
The gold found throughout the tombs, including the piles found within treasuries, has been updated to fit the Egyptian theme:
Dekan's core behavior has been significantly improved to up the fun factor when dealing with him.
As before, when Dekan hears a sound, he will rush towards the source of the noise. However, if the sound stops, he will now travel to the last known position where the noise was made instead of tracking it to its new position.
Dekan will now retarget louder sounds even while in pursuit of a target
Handheld radios have been improved to draw more attention from Dekan compared to footsteps
Dekan's kill animation has been improved
Added foot and leg IK to Dekan to allow for more realistic angles as he travels across varying surfaces
Fixed an issue that erroneously allowed Dekan to hear flashlights being equipped from a player's inventory even if the flashlight was already turned on
Scaled Dekan's movement speed per difficulty setting
When reanimated mummies are burned during rituals, a new dispersion effect will occur instead of disappearing from thin air. This will also apply for player mummies when burned
Reanimated mummies may now randomly begin sprinting towards the player or ritual altar during certain rituals. The chance of this occurring increases per difficulty level
Logic has been added to ensure players respawning via the Blessing of Osiris will be far enough from the Mejai to avoid "spawn camp" kills due to unlucky timing
The current lobby region the player is connected to will now appear next to the room code when hosting a room
When players "escape" the lobby's character customization menu, the settings will now automatically apply without having to click the Apply button
Added further robustness to the reconnection logic, accounting for cases of disconnection during the loading of different scenes
Adjusted the held position of the metal detector so that the detection disc is closer to the player’s crosshair
Made the metal detector more sensitive when detecting spike traps
Added a barrel and past explorer note to the tomb variation #1 spike trap room that includes a hint for new players
Players can now disable the spikes in the tomb variation #1 spike trap room by activating a mechanism found on the other side
Lowered the volume of sounds the Mejai's spirit form makes when within close range
Removed the default "i" binding that shows/hides the inventory to prevent confusion for players unaware the bind exists. If desired, this can be rebound via the Controls menu
When VR players click the Controls menu in VR, they will now be brought directly to the VR controls instead of showing Keyboard/Gamepad/VR
Set the VR vignette effect option to off by default due to the double-lens issue. If desired, this can be set back on in the VR controls menu
Increased the chance for the Anubis statues to turn in the tomb variation #1 room
Added a depth of field effect for PC players when viewing the PDA journal
Slightly expanded and repositioned the relic socket position on the ritual altar
Added smooth colliders to the stairs in Nekhbet Chasm
Added a reverb zone to the quarry area of Nekhbet Chasm
Improved AI pathing in tomb variation #1
Updated the chalkboard menu messaging for players who opt in to the beta branch
Performance improvements and mesh LOD optimizations have been made across the board, including during the initial entrance into the tomb as well as during the afterlife journey / death room transition
Fixed an issue in which the game would stutter significantly if a gamepad was plugged in and the player was trying to play using keyboard and mouse
Fixed an issue that would cause players to remain stuck at a black screen at the end of a round without a means of returning to the lobby
Fixed several issues with the relic behaving inconsistently when being placed in the jeep / relic altar
Fixed an issue with the rotation of the "Protector of Thebes" relic when being placed in the jeep / relic altar
Fixed an issue in which the Mejai spirit would ignore questions / commands from the Transmitter in tomb variation #1
Fixed an issue in which placing the relic on the ritual altar and re-entering the room later re-enables the red placeholder mesh
Fixed an issue with the relic not playing any sound effect when being placed in the jeep / relic altar
Fixed an issue for VR players in which one hand is set in Toggle mode while the other is set in Hold mode after opening a door
Fixed an issue in which Smooth Turn displays in the settings menu as default, despite the VR player spawning in with Snap Turn
Fixed an issue in which players would not be repositioned when falling out of bounds in the lobby area
Fixed several issues with environment lighting in the Dread Valley and Nekhbet Chasm maps
Fixed an issue in which zealots would attempt to spawn in prior to the tomb opening
Fixed an issue in which the reconnection routine had no time limit, causing disconnected players to remain stuck with the disconnected UI overlay
Fixed an issue resulting in a desync between players related to Rathos' enraged state
Fixed an issue in which guest VR players could not slow Talgor's movement through speech
Fixed an issue in which live VR players could end up with a mummy player journal
Fixed an issue in which mummy players could erroneously trigger the ritual portal from a floor above
Fixed an issue in which dying from a snake attack during a ritual showed the incorrect death recap
Fixed an issue in which players who died without gold would still spawn a pile of gold, worth 0g
Fixed an issue in which the mummy journal would not stay linked to the player in VR
Fixed an issue in which recovered documents would overlay one another when placed in the jeep's document tray
Fixed an issue in which mummy UI would remain on in the death room
Fixed an issue in which evil mummies could Shriek in the death room
Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to open the PDA journal while being killed by the Mejai
Fixed an issue with player control for VR mummy players if the headset was removed while moving
Fixed an issue in which treasury doors would poke through the map for tomb variation #3
Fixed an issue in which AI could erroneously re-target a player after another player leaves the tomb
Fixed an issue in which audio wall occlusion would remain on during Mejai kill animations
Fixed an issue in which items in a player's belt could trigger certain traps
Fixed an issue that caused the tomb variation #5 carpet to look like it was floating above the ground
