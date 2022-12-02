Development Update (v.44)



The very first tomb variation, found in the Cursed Sand Ruins, Crypt of the Great Pyramid, and tutorial, has received a complete visual overhaul, introducing higher quality models, materials, and textures throughout. These changes graphically bring this tomb up to par with the quality found in the other tomb variations.





The gold found throughout the tombs, including the piles found within treasuries, has been updated to fit the Egyptian theme:

The Oasis and Underground Palace tomb variations have received new sarcophagus designs:

The death room walls have been replaced with cave-like meshes and materials to better match with the visuals seen during the river journey through the afterlife. Additionally, post-processing visual effects have been added for players while in the death room for a more "otherworldly" experience:

All ushabti puzzle room props, including button pedestals, Sons of Horus podiums, light ray stands, and more, have received unique designs to fit their corresponding tomb theme:



Dekan's core behavior has been significantly improved to up the fun factor when dealing with him.

As before, when Dekan hears a sound, he will rush towards the source of the noise. However, if the sound stops, he will now travel to the last known position where the noise was made instead of tracking it to its new position.

Dekan will now retarget louder sounds even while in pursuit of a target

Handheld radios have been improved to draw more attention from Dekan compared to footsteps

Dekan's kill animation has been improved

Added foot and leg IK to Dekan to allow for more realistic angles as he travels across varying surfaces

Fixed an issue that erroneously allowed Dekan to hear flashlights being equipped from a player's inventory even if the flashlight was already turned on

Scaled Dekan's movement speed per difficulty setting

When reanimated mummies are burned during rituals, a new dispersion effect will occur instead of disappearing from thin air. This will also apply for player mummies when burned

Reanimated mummies may now randomly begin sprinting towards the player or ritual altar during certain rituals. The chance of this occurring increases per difficulty level

Logic has been added to ensure players respawning via the Blessing of Osiris will be far enough from the Mejai to avoid "spawn camp" kills due to unlucky timing

The current lobby region the player is connected to will now appear next to the room code when hosting a room

When players "escape" the lobby's character customization menu, the settings will now automatically apply without having to click the Apply button

Added further robustness to the reconnection logic, accounting for cases of disconnection during the loading of different scenes

Adjusted the held position of the metal detector so that the detection disc is closer to the player’s crosshair

Made the metal detector more sensitive when detecting spike traps

Added a barrel and past explorer note to the tomb variation #1 spike trap room that includes a hint for new players

Players can now disable the spikes in the tomb variation #1 spike trap room by activating a mechanism found on the other side

Lowered the volume of sounds the Mejai's spirit form makes when within close range

Removed the default "i" binding that shows/hides the inventory to prevent confusion for players unaware the bind exists. If desired, this can be rebound via the Controls menu

When VR players click the Controls menu in VR, they will now be brought directly to the VR controls instead of showing Keyboard/Gamepad/VR

Set the VR vignette effect option to off by default due to the double-lens issue. If desired, this can be set back on in the VR controls menu

Increased the chance for the Anubis statues to turn in the tomb variation #1 room

Added a depth of field effect for PC players when viewing the PDA journal

Slightly expanded and repositioned the relic socket position on the ritual altar

Added smooth colliders to the stairs in Nekhbet Chasm

Added a reverb zone to the quarry area of Nekhbet Chasm

Improved AI pathing in tomb variation #1

Updated the chalkboard menu messaging for players who opt in to the beta branch

Performance improvements and mesh LOD optimizations have been made across the board, including during the initial entrance into the tomb as well as during the afterlife journey / death room transition

Fixed an issue in which the game would stutter significantly if a gamepad was plugged in and the player was trying to play using keyboard and mouse

Fixed an issue that would cause players to remain stuck at a black screen at the end of a round without a means of returning to the lobby

Fixed several issues with the relic behaving inconsistently when being placed in the jeep / relic altar

Fixed an issue with the rotation of the "Protector of Thebes" relic when being placed in the jeep / relic altar

Fixed an issue in which the Mejai spirit would ignore questions / commands from the Transmitter in tomb variation #1

Fixed an issue in which placing the relic on the ritual altar and re-entering the room later re-enables the red placeholder mesh

Fixed an issue with the relic not playing any sound effect when being placed in the jeep / relic altar

Fixed an issue for VR players in which one hand is set in Toggle mode while the other is set in Hold mode after opening a door

Fixed an issue in which Smooth Turn displays in the settings menu as default, despite the VR player spawning in with Snap Turn

Fixed an issue in which players would not be repositioned when falling out of bounds in the lobby area

Fixed several issues with environment lighting in the Dread Valley and Nekhbet Chasm maps

Fixed an issue in which zealots would attempt to spawn in prior to the tomb opening

Fixed an issue in which the reconnection routine had no time limit, causing disconnected players to remain stuck with the disconnected UI overlay

Fixed an issue resulting in a desync between players related to Rathos' enraged state

Fixed an issue in which guest VR players could not slow Talgor's movement through speech

Fixed an issue in which live VR players could end up with a mummy player journal

Fixed an issue in which mummy players could erroneously trigger the ritual portal from a floor above

Fixed an issue in which dying from a snake attack during a ritual showed the incorrect death recap

Fixed an issue in which players who died without gold would still spawn a pile of gold, worth 0g

Fixed an issue in which the mummy journal would not stay linked to the player in VR

Fixed an issue in which recovered documents would overlay one another when placed in the jeep's document tray

Fixed an issue in which mummy UI would remain on in the death room

Fixed an issue in which evil mummies could Shriek in the death room

Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to open the PDA journal while being killed by the Mejai

Fixed an issue with player control for VR mummy players if the headset was removed while moving

Fixed an issue in which treasury doors would poke through the map for tomb variation #3

Fixed an issue in which AI could erroneously re-target a player after another player leaves the tomb

Fixed an issue in which audio wall occlusion would remain on during Mejai kill animations

Fixed an issue in which items in a player's belt could trigger certain traps