Guilds and Secret Societies resources, QoL improvements and Modding Additions.

Hi folks,
Guilds and Secret Societies will release on Steam soon. In the meantime, you'll need this patch to run it properly. Along with the essential resources for the new expansion, there are various improvements in the base game.
You can read more details in the patch notes below.
Patch Notes - 02/12 # 1.049.1
Misc changes and additions
- Unique Rule addon: "Unique permanents are impervious to Unsummon but lose Health if targeted by such a card. Unique Soulmates lose 10 HP when targeted by an Unsummon effect, while all other permanent types 40 HP."
- Added 10 new Graphic Sets: Elven Ruins (Forest & Dungeon), Necromancer's Lair (Dungeon), Standing Stones (Arid & Dungeon), Red Forest (Mountain & Forest), Cave (Mountain & Dungeon), Underwater Shipwreck (Underwater), Graveyard (Netherworld & Dungeon), Arena (Urban & Dungeon), Throne Room (Urban) & City Square (Urban)
- Updated the graphics of several older Graphic sets.
- Improved the algorithm of scaling up bosses in Endless Gauntlets and Sandbox Arenas.
- Temp ripple effects on cards will update to reflect eligible bonuses from [All Actions] perks. (Ripple effect doesn't receive expertise bonuses, as they no longer belong in any particular expertise after they activate, but they may benefit from perk bonuses that affect [All Actions].)
- Note to modders: The second part of their ExtraRule is overwritten by automatically generated text based on the TempState effects. ie. in TempStateRippleEffectEnemy Acts>ResistPhysical=-2:1, ExtraRule:Whenever an Enemy acts this turn; Resist <sprite name="Physical"> -2. The part "Resist <sprite name="Physical"> -2." is now generated automatically from ">ResistPhysical=-2:1" and is redundant to include; you may want, though, to improve the card readability a bit for other modders looking at your cards. Including the ;[space] part is essential for the text to be parsed accurately.
- Added new resources and graphics assets for the "Guilds and Secret Societies" expansion.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a potential issue when Controlling enemies through Channel spells.
Modding Additions
-
AddAllyType, can now also be used in Control spells through Channel.
-
In Ink script:
- VAR PCExpertise[Expertise] = 0 will automatically sync with the current expertise value of the player.
- The following commands can be used inside an ink story:
-
Actions_Store>>{Organization}>>{xRank}, opens a store of {Organization} actions up to x rank.
-
Actions_Store>>{Expertise}>>{xRank}, opens a store of {Expertise} actions up to x rank.
-
Consumables_Store>>{Organization}>>{xRank}, opens a store of {Organization} consumables up to x rank.
-
Consumables_Store>>{Expertise}>>{xRank}, opens a store of {Expertise} consumables up to x rank.
-
Allies_Store>>{Organization}>>{xRank}, opens a store of {Organization} allies up to x rank.
-
Allies_Store>>{Expertise}>>{xRank}, opens a store of {Expertise} allies up to x rank.
-
Increase_Expertise>>{Expertise}, increases {Expertise} by 1
-
Pay>>{aFee}, pays {aFee} Farthings
-
Note to Modders:
- These functions are for use in conjunction with Ink variables. You don't need to use the {} if you have fixed values. Ie. >>>>Actions_Store>>Pirate Coalition>>4
- Rank will be capped by the Game Mode's MerchantsSellUpToExpertise:x value.
Changed files in this update