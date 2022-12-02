Guilds and Secret Societies resources, QoL improvements and Modding Additions.

Share · View all patches · Build 10065748 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 14:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Guilds and Secret Societies will release on Steam soon. In the meantime, you'll need this patch to run it properly. Along with the essential resources for the new expansion, there are various improvements in the base game.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 02/12 # 1.049.1

Misc changes and additions

Unique Rule addon: "Unique permanents are impervious to Unsummon but lose Health if targeted by such a card. Unique Soulmates lose 10 HP when targeted by an Unsummon effect, while all other permanent types 40 HP."

Added 10 new Graphic Sets: Elven Ruins (Forest & Dungeon), Necromancer's Lair (Dungeon), Standing Stones (Arid & Dungeon), Red Forest (Mountain & Forest), Cave (Mountain & Dungeon), Underwater Shipwreck (Underwater), Graveyard (Netherworld & Dungeon), Arena (Urban & Dungeon), Throne Room (Urban) & City Square (Urban)

Updated the graphics of several older Graphic sets.

Improved the algorithm of scaling up bosses in Endless Gauntlets and Sandbox Arenas.

Temp ripple effects on cards will update to reflect eligible bonuses from [All Actions] perks. (Ripple effect doesn't receive expertise bonuses, as they no longer belong in any particular expertise after they activate, but they may benefit from perk bonuses that affect [All Actions].)

Note to modders: The second part of their ExtraRule is overwritten by automatically generated text based on the TempState effects. ie. in TempStateRippleEffectEnemy Acts>ResistPhysical=-2:1, ExtraRule:Whenever an Enemy acts this turn; Resist <sprite name="Physical"> -2. The part "Resist <sprite name="Physical"> -2." is now generated automatically from ">ResistPhysical=-2:1" and is redundant to include; you may want, though, to improve the card readability a bit for other modders looking at your cards. Including the ;[space] part is essential for the text to be parsed accurately.

Added new resources and graphics assets for the "Guilds and Secret Societies" expansion.

Bugfixes

Fixed a potential issue when Controlling enemies through Channel spells.

Modding Additions