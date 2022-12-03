The update 1.12 will allow our players in China to enjoy the game on a dedicated server.
For new players, the game will automatically link you to the fastest server, you don't have to do anything.
Please contact us at support@midnightmoodstudio.com if you want to transfer your progress to the Asia server.
Antioch : Scarlet Bay update for 3 December 2022
1.12
