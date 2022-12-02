Football-Themed Forum Event: Answer a Question, Get a Reward!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commanders!

We know that many World of Tanks players with a passion for armored vehicles and action also have a passion for football. Lots of members of our team can relate to that — not a single day goes by now without somebody discussing the latest matches or their predictions for future ones.

And that’s why we decided to launch a special forum-based event that will let you use your knowledge of the football world to earn some helpful rewards in World of Tanks!

How Does It Work?

This Steam Community event will run until the end of the World Cup on December 18, 2022 .

. During this event, we will create several special topics in the General Discussions section of World of Tanks Discussions.

of World of Tanks Discussions. These topics will be in English only .

. The topics will contain simple questions about one of the upcoming matches . For example, we might ask you to guess how many yellow cards or penalty shots there will be in the match.

. For example, we might ask you to guess how many yellow cards or penalty shots there will be in the match. You need to answer the question before the match starts ! We will check the timestamp, and all answers submitted afterwards will not be accepted.

! We will check the timestamp, and all answers submitted afterwards will not be accepted. A player can submit only one answer per topic , but they can submit answers in multiple topics.

, but they can submit answers in multiple topics. Edited comments will not be accepted! Also, the regular discussion rules still apply, so please be polite and respect each other. Any comments that break the discussion rules can be deleted or excluded.

Also, the regular discussion rules still apply, so please be polite and respect each other. Any comments that break the discussion rules can be deleted or excluded. When the match ends, we will check all the submissions in the topic and select those with the right answer. We will post a message with the nicknames of the winners in the same topic, and they will receive their rewards in a couple of days.

What About the Rewards?

Those who submit correct answers can expect to get Personal Reserves, consumables, football-themed decals, and even days of WoT Premium Account!

[quote=]Please note that we will send the goodies to the account associated with your Steam account.[/quote]

Where Can I Find the Topics?

You can find them in the General Discussions section of the World of Tanks Community Hub. We will also add the links to the topics below as soon as they are created.

First topic: Coming December 3, 2022

Make your guesses about the World Cup 2022 matches and get rewards!