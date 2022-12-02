Update 0.7.1.2

New Features

When using a shard of power you now see the applied difference in base weapon damage.

When using a shard of quality you now see an additional failed or success information.

You can now only apply a shard of power if the weapon is not already maxed out. This should prevent re-rolling the base weapon damage from the highest possible value to a much lower value. Its now also displayed once a weapon is maxed outcraft.

Balancing

Massively increased shard of quality legendary crafting chance.

Slightly reduced shard of quality drop rate.

Increased the aeodra arena exp reward, the exp reward is now scaling with the dungeon floor you are visiting the arena.

Increased melee damage skill node now increases +80% base weapon damage (was +100 %)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused shard of quality have a much lower chance to craft a legendary item.

Fixed a bug which caused altered base weapon stats from crafting not being saved.

Fixed a bug which caused hearts in the aeodra arena getting lost on scene switch.

Fixed a bug which caused old save file which have not completed all levels to forever stay on dungeon floor 1.

Fixed wrong tooltips on merchant UI when revisiting the merchant later on.

