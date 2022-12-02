Eden's Last Sunrise - NOW AVAILABLE!

After five-ish long years of development, I'm happy to announce that Eden's Last Sunrise is finally available on the Steam store! This has been the longest, most ambitious game project I have ever (or will ever) taken on, and it feels surreal to finally see it completed. I almost gave up twice during development, so I am eternally grateful to my supporters and community for giving me the support and confidence needed to see it through to the end. Now that it's done, I am at last ready to sleep for a thousand years.

So, what comes next? Well, first, a brief break. I'll pop in from time to time to gather feedback and bug reports through the rest of the year, so I can tighten up any loose ends that escaped into the wild. (It's just me against the entire codebase, mind you). After that, depending on how things go, I'll probably work on additional platforms and console ports next. I've also started on the design and bare bones of my next project, because I cannot contain myself. Needless to say, the scope will be much, much more manageable.

I've also left the door open for more content expansions, depending on interest. There is already a huge chunk of content (some players have already sunk a hundred hours into this thing), but I still have some ideas for more challenge battles, more classes, and so on. I'd also like to work in even more skits, random encounters, and character interactions as time permits. Any of these additions will be totally free of charge.

Eden's Last Sunrise is a passion project through-and-through; a soft reboot of my first series of RPGs from over a decade ago, and a chance to finally give closure to that story. I don't know what else to say that won't sound unbearably sappy, except, thanks. Thanks for checking out my game. ːrikː