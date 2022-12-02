Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack Arriving 13 December 🦋

Hayo Zookeepers!

It's time to venture into the tall grass to find animals hiding in it. Introducing the Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack which will be making its way to you on 13 December alongside Free Update 1.12!

What's hiding in the tall grass, you ask? A plethora of fascinating wildlife that calls the steppes, plains, and prairies across the world their home!

Say hello to the Nine-Banded Armadillo, with its extraordinary armour; the Maned Wolf with its impressively long legs; the curious Emu, with its recognisable grey plumage; the agile and ellusive Caracal; the remarkable Red-necked Wallaby; the scavenging Striped Hyena; and the striking Blue Wildebeest. These come with new and unique behaviours, like the Nine-Banded Armadillo's preening and sniffing, or the Caracal's bouncing and floppy ears. We're sure both you and your guests will enjoy these new species!

In addition, you can also add a stunning assortment of five colourful species of Butterfly to populate your Walkthrough Exhibits, including: Cloudless Sulphur, European Peacock, Menelaus Blue Morpho, Monarch, and Old World Swallowtail. These flying insects can be kept together as the game’s first ever interspecies-compatible exhibit animals. 🦋

You'll also be able to test your management skills with the brand new Career Scenario set within the picturesque grasslands of Argentina! You'll be working alongside wealthy socialite Tiffany Summers to help her learn the importance of animal care and animal sanctuaries in species conservation. You'll be relocating the diverse inhabitants of her sprawling mansion to a more suitable new home. We're sure your zoo management magic can make life much better for these animals.

This new Career Scenario follows after the Career Scenario from the Twilight Pack, and we are incredibly excited to continue this narrative! Don't worry though, you won't have to have played the previous Career Scenario to follow the story, and you can jump in completely fresh if you want to.

The Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal pack will be available for purchase for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€) on Steam from 13 December. If you want to be notified when the game is available, then head on over to Steam and wishlist it now! Please remember that you'll only be able to enjoy the Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack if you already own the base game of Planet Zoo.

We hope you enjoyed this announcement, and we look forward to seeing you over on our social channels! Let us know what your favourite bit was below. Stay green, Zookeepers! 🦋