Share · View all patches · Build 10065485 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 14:59:05 UTC by Wendy

A hotfix update, 1.0.64244 release (12/02/2022), has been released today on the main and test branches.

This fixes a bug in hotseat mode that prevented some players from carrying out actions such as chopping and pillaging.

The demo build has also been updated and now includes the Learn To Play scenarios