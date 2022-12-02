GUNGRAVE G.OR.E - PATCH NOTES 1.0

Hello Gunslingers,

Our Patch Notes 1.0 are ready!

Here is what the Patch will bring:

PS4, PS5: Pressing [Down Button on D-Pad] while playing the game will toggle Normal/FULL AUTO mode. When using FULL AUTO mode, you cannot use Death Spear, but if you toggle back to Normal mode, you can use Death Spear again. Use whatever mode when the situation requires you to use it.

Xbox One, Xbox Series X: [Down Button on D-Pad] while playing the game will toggle Normal/FULL AUTO mode. When using FULL AUTO mode, you cannot use Death Spear, but if you toggle back to Normal mode, you can use Death Spear again. Use whatever mode when the situation requires you to use it.

PC: Pressing [CapsLock] while playing the game will toggle Normal/FULL AUTO mode. When using FULL AUTO mode, you cannot use Death Spear, But if you toggle back to Normal mode, you can use Death Spear again. Use whatever mode when the situation requires you to use it.

Activates Burst mode when using FULL AUTO while standing still

Added parring and missile reflection in Funeral Strike

Added shield-breaking function in Executioner’s Blood